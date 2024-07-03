Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹23.94
Prev. Close₹23.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.91
Day's High₹23.94
Day's Low₹23.01
52 Week's High₹29.95
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹1.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,279.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.61
55.61
65.27
34.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
14
Reserves
52.59
48.54
34.95
-640.24
Net Worth
108.2
104.15
100.22
-591.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
18.15
76.27
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-76.19
-72.19
Raw materials
0
0
-16.17
-69.99
As % of sales
0
0
89.06
91.77
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.9
-2.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-34.77
-33.91
-48.25
-52.64
Depreciation
-35.5
-36.1
-36.69
-36.95
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.89
-1.41
-12.88
-8.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-76.19
-72.19
Op profit growth
-80.95
-89.73
-26.48
-14.03
EBIT growth
2.55
-29.7
-8.28
-18.52
Net profit growth
2.55
-29.73
-8.33
-20.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajkumar Satyanarayan Agarwal
Director
Sapna Rajkumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chintan Dharod
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sandiip Satyanarayan Agarwwal
Independent Director
Kailashnath Jeevan Koppikar
Reports by Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
Summary
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on August 17, 1993 as a public limited company with the name Raj Rayon Ltd. The name of the company was changed from Raj Rayon Ltd to Raj Rayon Industries Ltd with effect from August 18, 2010.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Polyester Texturised Yarn (PTY), Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) and Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY). The companys products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, cationic yarn, colored yarn, fire retardant, and anti microbial yarns.The company is having four manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, India in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. They export their products to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Spain, Syria, Thailand, and Vietnam.In the year 1994, the company started their manufacturing activities by installing one texturising machine with a manufacturing capacity of 600 TPA at Silvassa. In April 1995, they made their public issue. During the year 1995-96, the company doubled the manufacturing capacity from 600 TPA to 1200 TPA.During the year 1996-97, the company set up their second unit at Silvassa for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn with a capacity of 2,600 TPA by installing four Draw Texturising machines. During the year 1997-08, they comme
Read More
The Raj Rayon Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is ₹1279.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is 0 and 13.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Rayon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is ₹15 and ₹29.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 197.95%, 3 Years at 159.09%, 1 Year at 29.01%, 6 Month at 11.76%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at 2.49%.
