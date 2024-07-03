iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Share Price

23.01
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.94
  • Day's High23.94
  • 52 Wk High29.95
  • Prev. Close23.48
  • Day's Low23.01
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)2.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,279.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 5.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.61

55.61

65.27

34.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

14

Reserves

52.59

48.54

34.95

-640.24

Net Worth

108.2

104.15

100.22

-591.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

18.15

76.27

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.19

-72.19

Raw materials

0

0

-16.17

-69.99

As % of sales

0

0

89.06

91.77

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.9

-2.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-34.77

-33.91

-48.25

-52.64

Depreciation

-35.5

-36.1

-36.69

-36.95

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.89

-1.41

-12.88

-8.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-76.19

-72.19

Op profit growth

-80.95

-89.73

-26.48

-14.03

EBIT growth

2.55

-29.7

-8.28

-18.52

Net profit growth

2.55

-29.73

-8.33

-20.54

No Record Found

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajkumar Satyanarayan Agarwal

Director

Sapna Rajkumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Bajranglal Dalmia

Independent Director

Ramesh Chandra Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chintan Dharod

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sandiip Satyanarayan Agarwwal

Independent Director

Kailashnath Jeevan Koppikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Summary

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on August 17, 1993 as a public limited company with the name Raj Rayon Ltd. The name of the company was changed from Raj Rayon Ltd to Raj Rayon Industries Ltd with effect from August 18, 2010.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Polyester Texturised Yarn (PTY), Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) and Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY). The companys products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, cationic yarn, colored yarn, fire retardant, and anti microbial yarns.The company is having four manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, India in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. They export their products to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Spain, Syria, Thailand, and Vietnam.In the year 1994, the company started their manufacturing activities by installing one texturising machine with a manufacturing capacity of 600 TPA at Silvassa. In April 1995, they made their public issue. During the year 1995-96, the company doubled the manufacturing capacity from 600 TPA to 1200 TPA.During the year 1996-97, the company set up their second unit at Silvassa for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn with a capacity of 2,600 TPA by installing four Draw Texturising machines. During the year 1997-08, they comme
Company FAQs

What is the Raj Rayon Industries Ltd share price today?

The Raj Rayon Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is ₹1279.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is 0 and 13.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Rayon Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is ₹15 and ₹29.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd?

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 197.95%, 3 Years at 159.09%, 1 Year at 29.01%, 6 Month at 11.76%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at 2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.13 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 5.82 %

