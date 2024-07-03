Summary

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on August 17, 1993 as a public limited company with the name Raj Rayon Ltd. The name of the company was changed from Raj Rayon Ltd to Raj Rayon Industries Ltd with effect from August 18, 2010.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Polyester Texturised Yarn (PTY), Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) and Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY). The companys products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, cationic yarn, colored yarn, fire retardant, and anti microbial yarns.The company is having four manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, India in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. They export their products to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Spain, Syria, Thailand, and Vietnam.In the year 1994, the company started their manufacturing activities by installing one texturising machine with a manufacturing capacity of 600 TPA at Silvassa. In April 1995, they made their public issue. During the year 1995-96, the company doubled the manufacturing capacity from 600 TPA to 1200 TPA.During the year 1996-97, the company set up their second unit at Silvassa for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn with a capacity of 2,600 TPA by installing four Draw Texturising machines. During the year 1997-08, they comme

