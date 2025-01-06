iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.01
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Raj Rayon Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-34.77

-33.91

-48.25

-52.64

Depreciation

-35.5

-36.1

-36.69

-36.95

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.89

-1.41

-12.88

-8.95

Other operating items

Operating

-69.39

-71.42

-97.83

-98.56

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-4.46

-5.01

-0.58

Free cash flow

-69.47

-75.88

-102.85

-99.14

Equity raised

-1,210.92

-1,143.09

-1,046.57

-941.28

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

20

15.6

15.92

476.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,260.39

-1,203.38

-1,133.5

-564.36

