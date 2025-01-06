Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-34.77
-33.91
-48.25
-52.64
Depreciation
-35.5
-36.1
-36.69
-36.95
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.89
-1.41
-12.88
-8.95
Other operating items
Operating
-69.39
-71.42
-97.83
-98.56
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-4.46
-5.01
-0.58
Free cash flow
-69.47
-75.88
-102.85
-99.14
Equity raised
-1,210.92
-1,143.09
-1,046.57
-941.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
20
15.6
15.92
476.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,260.39
-1,203.38
-1,133.5
-564.36
