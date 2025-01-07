iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.54
(-2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

18.15

76.27

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-76.19

-72.19

Raw materials

0

0

-16.17

-69.99

As % of sales

0

0

89.06

91.77

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.9

-2.99

As % of sales

0

0

4.97

3.93

Other costs

-0.2

-1.21

-12.88

-19.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

70.97

25.35

Operating profit

-0.23

-1.21

-11.8

-16.05

OPM

0

0

-65.01

-21.05

Depreciation

-35.5

-36.1

-36.69

-36.95

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.04

Other income

0.95

3.4

0.25

0.41

Profit before tax

-34.77

-33.91

-48.25

-52.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-34.77

-33.91

-48.26

-52.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-34.77

-33.91

-48.26

-52.64

yoy growth (%)

2.55

-29.73

-8.33

-20.54

NPM

0

0

-265.76

-69.02

