Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.61
55.61
65.27
34.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
14
Reserves
52.59
48.54
34.95
-640.24
Net Worth
108.2
104.15
100.22
-591.59
Minority Interest
Debt
176.33
126.26
0
695.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.79
0.19
0
0
Total Liabilities
290.32
230.6
100.22
103.8
Fixed Assets
221.47
146.28
94.49
125.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.03
0.03
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.35
0
0
Networking Capital
39.17
82.67
5.6
-22.05
Inventories
102.46
74.11
0
0.6
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
36.31
23.08
0
14.78
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
31.1
66.2
7.71
14.1
Sundry Creditors
-130.09
-79.28
-2.05
-0.86
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.61
-1.44
-0.06
-50.67
Cash
29.49
1.27
0.1
0.07
Total Assets
290.32
230.6
100.22
103.8
