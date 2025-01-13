iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

21.04
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:13:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.61

55.61

65.27

34.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

14

Reserves

52.59

48.54

34.95

-640.24

Net Worth

108.2

104.15

100.22

-591.59

Minority Interest

Debt

176.33

126.26

0

695.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.79

0.19

0

0

Total Liabilities

290.32

230.6

100.22

103.8

Fixed Assets

221.47

146.28

94.49

125.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0.03

0.03

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.35

0

0

Networking Capital

39.17

82.67

5.6

-22.05

Inventories

102.46

74.11

0

0.6

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

36.31

23.08

0

14.78

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

31.1

66.2

7.71

14.1

Sundry Creditors

-130.09

-79.28

-2.05

-0.86

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.61

-1.44

-0.06

-50.67

Cash

29.49

1.27

0.1

0.07

Total Assets

290.32

230.6

100.22

103.8

Raj Rayon Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.