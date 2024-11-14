Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 un- Audited Fibancial result of the Compnay for the quarter and half year ended september 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Approved and taken on recod audited financial results of the Company for the Last Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has inter- alia: 1. Approved and taken on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter & year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024