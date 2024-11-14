iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Board Meeting

20.9
(1.90%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:43:38 PM

Raj Rayon Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 un- Audited Fibancial result of the Compnay for the quarter and half year ended september 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Approved and taken on recod audited financial results of the Company for the Last Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has inter- alia: 1. Approved and taken on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter & year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Raj Rayon Industries Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 10.02.2024.inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Company, at its meeting held today, February 10, 2024 has inter- alia considered, approved and taken on record The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Raj Rayon Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.