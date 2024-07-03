Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Summary

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated on August 17, 1993 as a public limited company with the name Raj Rayon Ltd. The name of the company was changed from Raj Rayon Ltd to Raj Rayon Industries Ltd with effect from August 18, 2010.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Polyester Texturised Yarn (PTY), Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) and Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY). The companys products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, cationic yarn, colored yarn, fire retardant, and anti microbial yarns.The company is having four manufacturing plants located at Silvassa, India in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. They export their products to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Spain, Syria, Thailand, and Vietnam.In the year 1994, the company started their manufacturing activities by installing one texturising machine with a manufacturing capacity of 600 TPA at Silvassa. In April 1995, they made their public issue. During the year 1995-96, the company doubled the manufacturing capacity from 600 TPA to 1200 TPA.During the year 1996-97, the company set up their second unit at Silvassa for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn with a capacity of 2,600 TPA by installing four Draw Texturising machines. During the year 1997-08, they commenced commercial production of this project. During the year 1998-99, the company further expanded their second unit, for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn with a capacity of 2,600 TPA by installing four Draw Texturising machines. During the year 2001-02, the company undertook another expansion project at their third unit at Silvassa, which was completed in two phases. In June 2003, the company completed their first phase by installing six texturing machines with a manufacturing capacity of 7,590 TPA. In March 2004, they completed their second phase of expansion at Unit III, by installing six texturing machines, with a manufacturing capacity of 7,650 TPA. During the year 2003-04, the company set up their fourth unit as backward integration at Silvassa for manufacturing POY with the capacity of 30,000 TPA, which is the key raw material for manufacturing Polyester Texturised Yarn. During the year 2004-05, the company entered into trading activities of various imported items like ready made garments, sports items, decorative lights & other consumables and items of household / kids use. These items are sold through Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd (BIG BAZAAR) outlets all over India. During the year 2005-06, the company installed 18 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) which increased the total production capacity of 60,000 TPA and commenced commercial production. Also, they converted few lines from two ends to four ends to increase the production capacity.During the year 2006-07, the company converted 5 lines of POY into Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) Lines for better commercial realization and in March 2007 they commenced commercial production. For expanding their PTY capacity, the company installed 8 machines till March 2007 and also started trail runs for this project. During the year 2007-08, the company completed the expansion plan for PTY at their Surangi unit.During the year 2009-10, the companys ISO Certification has been upgraded to ISO 9001:2008 by Bureau Veritas (UKAS) and Bureau Veritas (NABCB). Their Export House status was upgraded to Star Export House with effect from August 17, 2009 by the Director General of Foreign Trade. They sold their Land & Building of Unit no 3 and shifted their Plant & Machinery to Unit no 4 (Surangi) to enhance their operating efficiency. In March 2010, the company installed four Fully Drawn Yarn lines and commenced commercial production.The Company installed and commenced the commercial production from 4 FDY (Fully drawn Yarn) lines from 25th March, 2010.In 2012-13, the Company went for backward integration to manufacture PET Chips (Textile Grade) by setting up Continuous Polymerisation Plant (CP). The trail run of the CP plant commenced from 28th January, 2013 and commercial production of the CP Plant for manufacturing polyester chips commenced w.e.f. 01st July, 2013 and per day installed capacity of the plant was 421 tons.In 2014-15, the commercial operation of Direct Polymer Melt (DPM POY) plant started in October, 2014.