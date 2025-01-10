To

The Members of

Raj Rayon Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Raj Rayon Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Management is in the process to obtain details of four inoperative bank accounts which are continuing in the name of the Company from prior to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process when the current management was not in charge of the affairs of the Company. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the impact, if any, on the financial statement arising out of subsequent availability of such pending bank statements.

The matter stated above was also the subject matter of qualification in our audit opinion for year ended March 31, 2023.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters pr. No. ey Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Significant judgment and estimates are involved with respect to the following matters of Property, plant & equipment:- Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:- a) During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has incurred capital expenditure classified under capital work in progress. Assets in the course of construction are classified under capital work in progress and are capitalised under appropriate category of Property, Plant and Equipment when an asset is operating at managements intended use. Judgement is involved to determine that the aforesaid capitalisation meet the recognition requirement under Ind AS including determination of whether the criteria for intended use of the management has been met. - Assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the controls with respect to capital expenditure incurred and classified under capital work in progress. - Assessed the nature of the additions made to Property, Plant and Equipment, and Capital work-in- progress on a test check basis to test whether they meet the recognition criteria as set out Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment. Reviewed the management assessment and re-assessment of estimated useful lives of Property, Plant and Equipment, and recoverability of their carrying values with respect to anticipated future risks. b) Re-assessment of estimated useful lives used for determination of depreciation of Property, plant & equipment, recoverability of their carrying values involves assumptions used for such technical assessment, consideration of historical experience and anticipated future risks. Accordingly, the above matters relating to Property, Plant and Equipment have been considered as a key audit matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Business responsibility Report, Corporate Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the INDAS specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally acceptable in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope pf our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of ant identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order" "CARO"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure “A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the “Basis for Qualified Opinion”, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the matters described in the “Basis for Qualified Opinion” paragraphs above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and records.

(c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the matters described in the “Basis for Qualified Opinion” paragraphs above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure “B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred if any, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended March 31, 2024 and hence reporting compliance of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. As more fully described in note 42 to the financial statements, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For Bagaria & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.113447W/W-100019)

Arun Bagaria Partner

Membership No. 036732 UDIN: 24036732BKHHLU9592 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024

Annexure “A” referred to in “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to

the members of Raj Rayon Industries Limited of even date:

i. (a) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

A. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Capital work in progress.

B. The Company has no intangible assets and hence reporting under the Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment (PPE) under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the scanned copies of the title deeds of the immovable properties pledged with the bankers as security against borrowings, we report that the title deeds of the immovable properties that have been pledged as security against borrowings and other facilities availed by the Company, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, neither any proceedings have been initiated during the year nor are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically

verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operation. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us including the revised submissions made by the Company to its banker based on closure of books of accounts at the year end, the revised quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any

other parties and hence reporting under Clause iii (a) to iii (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable with respect to the loans made during the year. The Company has not made any investments and provided any guarantee and security during the year.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public and hence reporting under the Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, regarding the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and hence reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders.

(b)The Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for longterm purposes.

(e Recording to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer hence the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment of shares, private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard. (Refer note no. 33 to the financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the “Companies in the Group” as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records, there are no amounts unspent in respect of corporate social responsibility towards ongoing or other than ongoing projects and hence reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Bagaria & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.113447W/W-100019)

Arun Bagaria Partner

Membership No. 036732 UDIN: 24036732BKHHLU9592 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024

Annexure “B” referred to in “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the Members of The RAJ RAYON INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of RAJ RAYON INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the

transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements; and (4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organization from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Bagaria & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.113447W/W-100019)

Arun Bagaria Partner

Membership No. 036732 UDIN: 24036732BKHHLU9592 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024