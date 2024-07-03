Summary

Jindal Poly Films Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Polyester Limited in September, 1974. The Company name was later changed to Jindal Poly Films Limited on March 8, 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) and Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP films), Cast Poly Propylene Films (CPP films), Thermal Lamination Films, Medical Films, and Non-Woven Products such as Interlining, Disposable Fabrics and Fabrics for Industrial Applications, etc. The manufacturing plant of the Company in Nasik, Maharashtra is the worlds largest integrated facility for the production of non-woven fabric. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the largest producer of flexible packaging films in the country. The company also manufacture and sell POY and manufacture polyester chips for captive comsumption. Jindal France SAS, Rexor SAS and Hindustan Polyester Ltd are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1985, JPL diversified into the manufacture of polypropylene filament yarn and polyester filament yarn at Gulaothi, UP. It also modernised its POY plant in 1990 to update technology and replace certain old and worn-out equipments/components. In 1992, it set up a polycondensation plant with an installed capacity of 15000 tpa for

