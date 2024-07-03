Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹970.4
Prev. Close₹970.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.82
Day's High₹970.4
Day's Low₹946.75
52 Week's High₹1,150
52 Week's Low₹449.2
Book Value₹1,408.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,145.48
P/E10.68
EPS90.95
Divi. Yield0.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.79
43.79
43.79
43.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,742.96
5,449.63
3,727.92
2,540.3
Net Worth
5,786.75
5,493.42
3,771.71
2,584.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,074.81
3,516.78
2,950.52
2,592.05
yoy growth (%)
15.86
19.19
13.82
-1.97
Raw materials
-2,281.21
-2,191.5
-1,974.34
-1,762.9
As % of sales
55.98
62.31
66.91
68.01
Employee costs
-113.29
-97.83
-84.69
-78.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,034.66
552.2
208.58
130.88
Depreciation
-142.15
-115.61
-102.04
-98.28
Tax paid
-249.08
-35.9
-9.79
-52.66
Working capital
188.48
140.46
128.42
53.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.86
19.19
13.82
-1.97
Op profit growth
69.4
114.24
34.09
-40.1
EBIT growth
80.18
124.7
43.09
-42.84
Net profit growth
64.08
3,193.96
-84.66
-51.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,925.57
4,696.87
5,877.58
4,082.28
3,546.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,925.57
4,696.87
5,877.58
4,082.28
3,546.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
477.93
647.3
405.3
143.36
73.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rathi Binod Pal
Independent Director
Sonal Agarwal.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjeev Aggarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vijendra Kumar Singhal
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Yadav
Non Executive Director
Prakash Matai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Poly Films Ltd
Summary
Jindal Poly Films Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Polyester Limited in September, 1974. The Company name was later changed to Jindal Poly Films Limited on March 8, 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) and Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP films), Cast Poly Propylene Films (CPP films), Thermal Lamination Films, Medical Films, and Non-Woven Products such as Interlining, Disposable Fabrics and Fabrics for Industrial Applications, etc. The manufacturing plant of the Company in Nasik, Maharashtra is the worlds largest integrated facility for the production of non-woven fabric. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the largest producer of flexible packaging films in the country. The company also manufacture and sell POY and manufacture polyester chips for captive comsumption. Jindal France SAS, Rexor SAS and Hindustan Polyester Ltd are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1985, JPL diversified into the manufacture of polypropylene filament yarn and polyester filament yarn at Gulaothi, UP. It also modernised its POY plant in 1990 to update technology and replace certain old and worn-out equipments/components. In 1992, it set up a polycondensation plant with an installed capacity of 15000 tpa for
Read More
The Jindal Poly Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹946.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is ₹4145.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is 10.68 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Poly Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is ₹449.2 and ₹1150 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Poly Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.34%, 3 Years at -2.60%, 1 Year at 48.74%, 6 Month at 20.19%, 3 Month at 28.25% and 1 Month at 3.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.