Jindal Poly Films Ltd Share Price

946.75
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:53 AM

  • Open970.4
  • Day's High970.4
  • 52 Wk High1,150
  • Prev. Close970.4
  • Day's Low946.75
  • 52 Wk Low 449.2
  • Turnover (lac)46.82
  • P/E10.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,408.79
  • EPS90.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,145.48
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jindal Poly Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

970.4

Prev. Close

970.4

Turnover(Lac.)

46.82

Day's High

970.4

Day's Low

946.75

52 Week's High

1,150

52 Week's Low

449.2

Book Value

1,408.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,145.48

P/E

10.68

EPS

90.95

Divi. Yield

0.57

Jindal Poly Films Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jindal Poly Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jindal Poly Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.54%

Non-Promoter- 2.87%

Institutions: 2.87%

Non-Institutions: 22.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Poly Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.79

43.79

43.79

43.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,742.96

5,449.63

3,727.92

2,540.3

Net Worth

5,786.75

5,493.42

3,771.71

2,584.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,074.81

3,516.78

2,950.52

2,592.05

yoy growth (%)

15.86

19.19

13.82

-1.97

Raw materials

-2,281.21

-2,191.5

-1,974.34

-1,762.9

As % of sales

55.98

62.31

66.91

68.01

Employee costs

-113.29

-97.83

-84.69

-78.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,034.66

552.2

208.58

130.88

Depreciation

-142.15

-115.61

-102.04

-98.28

Tax paid

-249.08

-35.9

-9.79

-52.66

Working capital

188.48

140.46

128.42

53.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.86

19.19

13.82

-1.97

Op profit growth

69.4

114.24

34.09

-40.1

EBIT growth

80.18

124.7

43.09

-42.84

Net profit growth

64.08

3,193.96

-84.66

-51.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,925.57

4,696.87

5,877.58

4,082.28

3,546.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,925.57

4,696.87

5,877.58

4,082.28

3,546.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

477.93

647.3

405.3

143.36

73.56

Jindal Poly Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rathi Binod Pal

Independent Director

Sonal Agarwal.

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjeev Aggarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vijendra Kumar Singhal

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Yadav

Non Executive Director

Prakash Matai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Summary

Jindal Poly Films Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Polyester Limited in September, 1974. The Company name was later changed to Jindal Poly Films Limited on March 8, 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) and Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP films), Cast Poly Propylene Films (CPP films), Thermal Lamination Films, Medical Films, and Non-Woven Products such as Interlining, Disposable Fabrics and Fabrics for Industrial Applications, etc. The manufacturing plant of the Company in Nasik, Maharashtra is the worlds largest integrated facility for the production of non-woven fabric. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the largest producer of flexible packaging films in the country. The company also manufacture and sell POY and manufacture polyester chips for captive comsumption. Jindal France SAS, Rexor SAS and Hindustan Polyester Ltd are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1985, JPL diversified into the manufacture of polypropylene filament yarn and polyester filament yarn at Gulaothi, UP. It also modernised its POY plant in 1990 to update technology and replace certain old and worn-out equipments/components. In 1992, it set up a polycondensation plant with an installed capacity of 15000 tpa for
Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Poly Films Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Poly Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹946.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is ₹4145.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is 10.68 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Poly Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is ₹449.2 and ₹1150 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Poly Films Ltd?

Jindal Poly Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.34%, 3 Years at -2.60%, 1 Year at 48.74%, 6 Month at 20.19%, 3 Month at 28.25% and 1 Month at 3.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Poly Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Poly Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.55 %
Institutions - 2.88 %
Public - 22.57 %

