<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members of Jindal Poly Films Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jindal Poly Films Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.N. Key Audit Matter Auditor’s Response 1. Valuation of Non-Current and Current Investments: How our audit addressed the key audit matter: We refer to notes 4 and 9 to the standalone financial statements. As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying amount of investments were Rs. 4,33,625.46 lakhs. Our audit procedures included updating our understanding of the processes employed by the Company for accounting and valuing their investments. We have reviewed year end confirmation of mutual fund and other depository participants. Investments mainly includes equity shares, preference shares, bonds, Alternate Investment Funds and mutual funds. Fair valuation of unquoted investments involves significant estimation uncertainty, subjective assumptions and the application of significant judgment. This was an area of focus for our audit and the area where significant audit effort was directed. We have verified that the Company was the recorded owner of all investments. Our audit procedures over the valuation of the Investments included reviewing valuation of all material investments held as at March 31, 2024. We have reviewed those material investments, where probability of realization is very low, should not be carried forward. Based on the audit procedures performed we are satisfied with existence and valuation of investment as at March 31, 2024. 2. Evaluation of uncertain positions of duty, taxes and Cess: Refer Notes 27 and 39.1 to the financial statements. How our audit addressed the key audit matter: The Company has material uncertain positions of duty, taxes & cess including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We have obtained details of complete duty, taxes and cess assessments and demands raised till signing of this report from management. We considered management’s assessment of the validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain positions of duty, taxes and cess evaluating the basis of assessment and reviewing relevant correspondence and legal advice where available including any information regarding similar cases with the relevant tax authorities. There are several pending duty, taxes and cess demands against the Company across various jurisdictions. Accordingly, management exercises its judgement in estimation of provision required in respect of such cases. The evaluation of management’s judgements, including those that involve estimations in assessing the likelihood that a pending claim will succeed, or a liability will arise, and the quantification of the ranges of potential financial settlement have been a matter of most significance during the current year audit. Accordingly, due to complexity/ judgement involved in outcome of these dispute. Uncertain positions of duty, taxes and cess were determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements. We have discussed the management’s assumptions in estimating the provisions and the possible outcome of the disputes. In respect of various duty, taxes and cess demands and liabilities, we assessed the appropriateness of management’s assumptions, estimates and disclosure/ adjustments in the financial statements.

Other Information The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors’ Report, Management’s Discussion & Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting including Annexures, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s reports thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 103 In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit 104 matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. 2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; (c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 39.1 to the standalone financial statements; b. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts; c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; d. (i). The management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 59(e) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii). The management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 59(e) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (iii).Basedonsuchauditprocedures,wehaveconsideredreasonableandappropriateinthecircumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause d(i) and d(ii) contain any material misstatement; e. As stated in Note 56 to the standalone financial statements i. The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. ii. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. f. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with. However, the feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account in accounting software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/ provided by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Partner Place: Noida (Delhi-NCR) Membership No. 088926 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24088926BKELYK5156 Annexure A to Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Jindal Poly Films Limited on the Standalone Financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (refer to in paragraph 1 of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. except in case of lands’ records which are in process of reconciliation with title deeds (Registry documents). (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Company has not physically verified its property, plant and equipment during the year. c. Based on the records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except:

Description of property Gross carrying value (As per title deed of existing holders) (Rs. in Lakhs) Title deed held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held (i.e. dates of capitalisation provided in range) Reason for not being held in the name of the Company 1.63 No FY 1989-1990 0.21 Stable Trading FY 1985-1986 0.24 Company Limited FY 1985-1986 0.07 FY 1985-1986 27.78 No FY 1995-1996 Pending for registration 1.52 Snap Pack Private Limited FY 1996-1997 14.26 FY 1997-1998 93.78 Jindal Photo Film Limited No FY 1995-1996 Freehold 31.26 No FY 1994-1995 Assets acquired at the Lands 6.46 India Poly Films Limited FY 1995-1996 time of merger of India Poly Film Ltd. with Jindal Polyester Ltd. 3.52 Hindustan Pipe Udhyog Limited No FY 1983-1984 1.82 FY 1990-1991 5.31 Jindal Polyester & Steel Limited FY 1995-1996 Due to change in the name of the company. 9.44 No FY 1995-1996 21.99 Jindal Polyster Limited FY 2003-2004 55.00 FY 1995-1996

Lands’ records are in process of reconciliation with title deeds (Registry documents). In view of pending reconciliation of lands’ records, we are not in position to comment whether any other lands are not held in the name of the Company. d. On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (ii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to the book records. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from any financial institutions. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the book of accounts, following difference in the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks and the books of account of the Company were found.

Quarter ended Particulars Balance as per statements Balance as per books of accounts Amount of Difference Inventory 9,481.85 10,627.22 (1,145.37) Jun-23 Trade Receivables 11,502.34 10,750.73 751.61 Advance from Customer 98.35 3,487.07 (3,388.72) Creditors 3,881.16 4,952.48 (1,071.32) Inventory 10,084.29 12,916.08 (2,831.79) Sep-23 Trade Receivables 13,504.36 12,897.92 606.44 Advance from Customer 59.91 3,617.84 (3,557.93) Creditors 6,530.68 9,456.67 (2,925.99) Inventory 11,727.15 13,731.77 (2,004.62) Dec-23 Trade Receivables 17,062.40 15,488.38 1,574.02 Advance from Customer 117.67 3,344.29 (3,226.62) Creditors 3,884.29 5,827.86 (1,943.57) Inventory 9,967.41 10,987.51 (1,020.10) Mar-24 Trade Receivables 15,295.64 15,202.99 92.65 Advance from Customer 41.91 2,942.53 (2,900.62) Creditors 4,161.32 5,735.63 (1,574.31)

(iii) a. Based on the books of account examined by us and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security during the year to the followings:

Particulars Guarantees (Rs. In Lakhs) Security (Rs. In Lakhs) Loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Advance in nature of loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: - Subsidiaries - 5,000.00 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - 552.00 - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at standalone balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - - 5,000.00 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - 552.00 - - Others - - - -

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest. c. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest with respect to loans have been stipulated and repayments or receipts of interest have been regular during the year except the repayment of loans granted are either on demand or did not specify the terms of repayment. However, payment of interest with respect to loans have been stipulated. Repayment of loans whenever demands have been raised and receipt of interest are generally in regular except followings:

Name of the Entity Amount Due Date Extent of Delay (Rs. In Lakhs) Enerlite Solar Films India Private Limited 25.01 1st November, 2023 152 Enerlite Solar Films India Private Limited 28.01 1st December, 2023 122 Enerlite Solar Films India Private Limited 29.31 1st January, 2024 91 Jindal Imaging Limited 0.01 1st April, 2023 366 Total 82.34

d. There is no amount overdue amount remaining outstanding for more than ninety days as on the standalone balance sheet date except following outstanding interest for which the company have taken reasonable steps to recover the amount:

No. of Cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) 2 NIL 82.34 82.34 Total NIL 82.34 82.34

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, we have not come across any case where the loans granted which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. f. Based on the books of accounts and other relevant records examined by us the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without stipulating period of repayment. The aggregate amount of loans granted and repayable on demand or without stipulation of period of repayment and percentage thereof to the total loans granted during the year is given below, (Rs. In Lakhs)

Related Particular All Parties Promoters Parties Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 552.00 - 552.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 552.00 - 552.00 % of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans granted during the year - - 9.94%

The Company has not granted any advance in the nature of loan. iv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan granted and investments made during the year. The Company has not given any guarantee or security during the year. There is no loan granted or guarantee or security provided under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under the section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 for the product manufactured by the Company. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings where amount has been quantified:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) * Forum where dispute is pending A.Y. 1993-1994 25.51 ITAT- Delhi A.Y. 1999-2000 391.45 CIT(A)- Ghaziabad A.Y. 2017-2018 670.85 ITAT- Delhi The Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax A.Y. 2018-2019 1,933.24 ITAT- Delhi A.Y. 2019-2020 2,465.79 ITAT- Delhi A.Y. 2020-2021 61.62 ITAT- Delhi A.Y. 2022-2023 2,820.47 CIT(A)- NFAC Sales Tax Act Sales Tax F.Y. 2005-06 2.41 Sales Tax Tribunal, Nasik Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST April-21 and May-21 4.08 Joint Commissioner (A), Nasik The Custom Act 1962 Custom Duty F.Y. 2002-03 366.00 Hon’ble Supreme Court of India Maharashtra State Electricity duty April,2000 to April,2005 433.46 Hon’ble Supreme Court of India Electricity Duty Act,2016 Electricity duty May,2010 to September,2011 166.00 High Court Bombay Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act, 1977 Water Cess April,2001 to May,2003 4.31 High Court Allahabad EDLI Scheme 1976 EDLI April 1998 to August 2012 20.21 CGIT Kanpur

* Net of deposits and to the extent amount quantified by the respective authorities. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. (ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon during the year. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority. c. Based on the books of account examined by us, term loans availed during the year, were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis during the year have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e. According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. The Company has no joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (x) a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the course of the audit. b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (xiv) a. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. d. According to the representations given to us by the management, there are three CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. (xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses in current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xviii)There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of standalone balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the standalone balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the standalone balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) The Company has carried out expenditure on CSR and also given funds to a trust for carrying out the CSR activities as specified in the Note 58 to the standalone financial statements. This trust has furnished certificate for fully utilization of such funds as on March 31, 2024 for CSR activities as advised by the Company. The Company has no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than for ongoing projects against which amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act has since been transferred to a special account in compliance with provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said act as detail given below,

Financial Year Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility activities for ongoing projects Amount transferred to special account within 30 days from the end of the financial year Amount transferred after due date 2023-24 281.63 281.63 - Total 281.63 281.63 -