Jindal Poly Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,034.66
552.2
208.58
130.88
Depreciation
-142.15
-115.61
-102.04
-98.28
Tax paid
-249.08
-35.9
-9.79
-52.66
Working capital
188.48
140.46
128.42
53.34
Other operating items
Operating
831.91
541.13
225.16
33.27
Capital expenditure
217.46
748.89
59.39
632.43
Free cash flow
1,049.37
1,290.02
284.55
665.7
Equity raised
3,512.71
3,050.2
3,516.62
3,352.45
Investing
28.85
-295.4
-128.48
101.89
Financing
-219.24
785.24
156.65
688.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.37
Net in cash
4,371.69
4,830.06
3,829.34
4,812.49
