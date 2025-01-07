Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,074.81
3,516.78
2,950.52
2,592.05
yoy growth (%)
15.86
19.19
13.82
-1.97
Raw materials
-2,281.21
-2,191.5
-1,974.34
-1,762.9
As % of sales
55.98
62.31
66.91
68.01
Employee costs
-113.29
-97.83
-84.69
-78.13
As % of sales
2.78
2.78
2.87
3.01
Other costs
-581.77
-578.97
-588.8
-525.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.27
16.46
19.95
20.26
Operating profit
1,098.53
648.47
302.68
225.72
OPM
26.95
18.43
10.25
8.7
Depreciation
-142.15
-115.61
-102.04
-98.28
Interest expense
-57.21
-53.78
-61.09
-57.57
Other income
135.49
73.13
69.04
61.02
Profit before tax
1,034.66
552.2
208.58
130.88
Taxes
-249.08
-35.9
-9.79
-52.66
Tax rate
-24.07
-6.5
-4.69
-40.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
785.58
516.29
198.79
78.22
Exceptional items
0
-37.53
-184.25
16.53
Net profit
785.58
478.75
14.53
94.75
yoy growth (%)
64.08
3,193.96
-84.66
-51.42
NPM
19.27
13.61
0.49
3.65
