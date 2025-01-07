iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

947
(2.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Poly Films Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,074.81

3,516.78

2,950.52

2,592.05

yoy growth (%)

15.86

19.19

13.82

-1.97

Raw materials

-2,281.21

-2,191.5

-1,974.34

-1,762.9

As % of sales

55.98

62.31

66.91

68.01

Employee costs

-113.29

-97.83

-84.69

-78.13

As % of sales

2.78

2.78

2.87

3.01

Other costs

-581.77

-578.97

-588.8

-525.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.27

16.46

19.95

20.26

Operating profit

1,098.53

648.47

302.68

225.72

OPM

26.95

18.43

10.25

8.7

Depreciation

-142.15

-115.61

-102.04

-98.28

Interest expense

-57.21

-53.78

-61.09

-57.57

Other income

135.49

73.13

69.04

61.02

Profit before tax

1,034.66

552.2

208.58

130.88

Taxes

-249.08

-35.9

-9.79

-52.66

Tax rate

-24.07

-6.5

-4.69

-40.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

785.58

516.29

198.79

78.22

Exceptional items

0

-37.53

-184.25

16.53

Net profit

785.58

478.75

14.53

94.75

yoy growth (%)

64.08

3,193.96

-84.66

-51.42

NPM

19.27

13.61

0.49

3.65

Jindal Poly Film : related Articles

No Record Found

