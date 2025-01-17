iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Key Ratios

850.15
(0.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.55

-45.21

-8.08

-2.9

Op profit growth

64.92

7.8

-8.74

-30.37

EBIT growth

76.55

40.66

-3.9

-36.67

Net profit growth

61.85

473.46

-54.53

-44.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.95

18.88

9.59

9.66

EBIT margin

26.92

17.62

6.86

6.56

Net profit margin

19.37

13.83

1.32

2.67

RoCE

29.68

16.45

9.09

8.25

RoNW

8.79

5.64

0.87

2.04

RoA

5.34

3.23

0.43

0.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

180.62

111.6

34.8

61.53

Dividend per share

2

1

1

1

Cash EPS

147.53

84.56

-38.81

-22.16

Book value per share

603.33

423.48

565.69

540.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.09

1.79

8.4

6.01

P/CEPS

5.01

2.36

-7.53

-16.7

P/B

1.22

0.47

0.51

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

3.08

2.73

3.31

4.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.13

2.33

Tax payout

-23.98

-6.83

-44.26

-32.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.29

14.34

23.06

36.32

Inventory days

58.29

52.61

44.94

59.01

Creditor days

-37.09

-36.44

-30.4

-38.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.78

-10.79

-3.91

-4.59

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.62

0.38

0.81

Net debt / op. profit

0.54

1.72

1.53

2.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.84

-61.98

-56.99

-54.01

Employee costs

-2.84

-2.84

-12.21

-13.82

Other costs

-14.34

-16.27

-21.18

-22.48

