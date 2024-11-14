iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Poly Films Ltd Board Meeting

832.1
(-0.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Jindal Poly Film CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The board of directors in its meeting held on November 14, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated both) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon. A copy of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th September, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Results-Financial Results for 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31.3.2024 and recommendation of the dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31.3.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday May 29, 2024 and which will continue on Thursday May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Submission of Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Submission of additional details under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023.

Jindal Poly Film: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.