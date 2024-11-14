Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

The board of directors in its meeting held on November 14, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated both) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon. A copy of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Results-Financial Results for 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31.3.2024 and recommendation of the dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31.3.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday May 29, 2024 and which will continue on Thursday May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Submission of Results for the quarter and year ended 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Submission of additional details under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024