Jindal Poly Films Ltd Summary

Jindal Poly Films Limited was formerly incorporated as Jindal Polyester Limited in September, 1974. The Company name was later changed to Jindal Poly Films Limited on March 8, 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) and Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP films), Cast Poly Propylene Films (CPP films), Thermal Lamination Films, Medical Films, and Non-Woven Products such as Interlining, Disposable Fabrics and Fabrics for Industrial Applications, etc. The manufacturing plant of the Company in Nasik, Maharashtra is the worlds largest integrated facility for the production of non-woven fabric. In 1974, the company set up its first unit to manufacture ERW steel pipes and tubes, black and galvanised, at Jindal Nagar (Ghaziabad district), UP. In Apr.93, the steel unit of the company was transferred to Jindal Pipes. The company is the largest producer of flexible packaging films in the country. The company also manufacture and sell POY and manufacture polyester chips for captive comsumption. Jindal France SAS, Rexor SAS and Hindustan Polyester Ltd are the subsidiaries of the company.In 1985, JPL diversified into the manufacture of polypropylene filament yarn and polyester filament yarn at Gulaothi, UP. It also modernised its POY plant in 1990 to update technology and replace certain old and worn-out equipments/components. In 1992, it set up a polycondensation plant with an installed capacity of 15000 tpa for captive consumption.During 1994-95, Northern Plastics Finance Company (NPFCL), engaged mainly in investing and dealing in securities and finance, was amalgamated with the company. JPL has also came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to part-finance the expansion scheme and to diversify to manufacture bottle-grade chips. During 1995-96, the company has set up a new project of bi-axially oriented polyester film at Nasik as a 100% EOU with an installed capacity of 12000 tpa. In Apr.99, India Polyfilms and Patel Poly Products were merged with the company and all the assets and liabilities of the merged companies were transferred and vested in the company on 14th Mar. 2000.JPL has expanded the capacity of Polyester film plant 12000 tonnes to 36000 tonnes by commissioning a new thick polyester film line in the month of December 2000. The commercial production of BOPP with a annual capacity of 13000 TPA was commissioned in 2002-03. To meet the future demand the company is planning to take some new projects like Manufacture of BOPP film with total capacity of 45000 TPA,Metalizing of Bopet Film with a capacity of 12000 TPA and to augment the Poly condensation with a total capacity of 50000 tpa etc.In January 2003, the Company commenced the first metalizing production using sophisticated technology.During 2004-05 the company has increased the installed capacity of Biaxially Oriented Polyester/Polypropylene Film by 57000 MT and with this expansion the total installed capacity of Biaxially Oriented Polyester/Polypropylene Film has increased to 131000 MT. During 2005 the company made a public offer by way of 100% Book Building by issuance of 83,33,325 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs.350 per shares amounting to Rs.3000 Million.During 2004-05 the company has commissioned an 8.2 metre wide, five-layer line with the capacity to produce 32000 TPA of BOPP films at Nashik Maharashtra. Further it also proposes to set up a 45000 TPA, 8.2 metre wide line to make BOPP films at Nashik, Maharashtra by August 2006. The company has also established an 8.7 metre wide thin film line at Nashik, Maharashtra. With the implementation of this line the company now has a total capacity of 86000 tonnes for Bopet film. In August 2005, the Company increased its metalising capacity by 14000 TPA to 26000 TPA at its plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. The company also proposes to install two line of 7000 TPA by September 2006. The company has already commissioned 4500 TPA capacity to manufacture PVDC, Acrylic and LTS Coated films, at Nashik. A second line with same capacity is likely to start by February 2006.In March 2005, the name of the company was changed from Jindal Polyester Ltd to Jindal Poly Films Ltd.During the year 2005-06, the Company completed its follow on Public offering by way of 100% Book Building by issuance of 83,33,325 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 350 per share aggregating around Rs. 3000 million. The Companys new BOPP Film Line (Line-3) with a capacity of 45,000 tpa commenced commercial production from September, 2006.The Companys 2 new BOPP line having combined capacity of 90,000 tpa commenced production during the financial year 2008-09, and the total capacity of BOPP in operation stood at 1,80,000 tpa. One BOPP line with a capacity of 30,000 tpa (line 6) commenced operation during the year 2011-12.During year 2014 the company completed the acquisition of Entire Global BOPP Films business of ExxonMobil, USA with the change of control from 1st October, 2013 consisting of five manufacturing facilities, two located in USA and three in Europe.Board of Directors of the Company had, at its meeting held on January 12, 2015 approved a Scheme of Arrangement between Jindal Photo Limited (Demerged Company) and Jindal Poly Films Limited (Resulting Company) for demerger of the manufacturing division of the demerged Company, which is engaged in the business of manufacture, production, sale and distribution of photographic products (Demerged Undertaking), into the Resulting Company. Subsequently, the Honble Allahabad High court had approved the Scheme, which became effective from the appointed date i.e 1st April, 2014. During the Financial year 2016-17, Global Nonwovens Ltd. became wholly owned subsidiary company. On December 22, 2017 the Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal of issue of 260,000 shares by M/S JPF Netherlands B.V (JPF NL), a subsidiary of the Company and thereafter M/s JPF Netherlands B.V. issued and allotted shares on 29th December, 2017 and consequently JPF NL ceased as subsidiary of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. w.e.f 29th December, 2017.Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held 23rd August, 2016, approved a Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Global Nonwovens Limited (wholly owned subsidiary) with Jindal Poly Films Limited. (Holding Company), effective from the Appointed Date i.e. 1st April, 2015 and resultant, Global Nonwovens Limited ceased to be subsidiary of the Company in 2016-17.During the year 2019-20, Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of Judicature Allahabad Bench vide their order dated 9th December 2019 Sanctioned the scheme of Arrangement between Jindal Poly Films Limited (Demerged Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. (Formerly known as Jindal Photo Imaging Ltd) (Resulting Company) for demerger of Photo Films Business (Demerged Undertaking) w.e.f. appointed date 1st April, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies on 20th December 2019, which inter alia provides for demerger of Demerged Undertaking into Resulting Company, on a going-concern basis.On 16th March, 2022, the packaging film business was transferred to JPFL Films Pvt. Ltd, on 2 August, 2022.Through a Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by Honble NCLT, Kolkata vide its order dated March 22, 2022, the following Promoter Companies viz. Consolidated Photo & Finvest Limited, Jindal Photo Investments Limited, Soyuz Trading Co Limited and Rishi Trading Co Limited (Transferor Companies) got amalgamated with and into Concatenate Advest Advisory Private Limited with effect from April 01, 2021 and the Scheme became effective from April 07, 2022 on filling of NCLT order with ROC. Post effect of above scheme, Concatenate Advest Advisory Private Limited became a holding company, having 62.80% equity shares in the Company.Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between Concatenate Advest Advisory Private Limited (Demerged Company) and Concatenate Flexi Films Advest Private Limited, Concatenate Imaging Advest Private Limited, Concatenate Metals Advest Private Limited and Concatenate Power Advest Private Limited as sanctioned by order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata dated September 22, 2023, equity shares of the Company held by Concatenate Advest Advisory Private Limited (demerged company) was transferred to Concatenate Flexi Films Advest Private Limited. Accordingly, the Concatenate Flexi Films Advest Private Limited become holding company and also become part of the promoters group of the Company.The Company acquired 100% shareholding of JPF Netherlands Investment B.V, a Netherland based entity, effective on July 21, 2023 making it a Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2024.