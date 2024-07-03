iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orbit Exports Ltd Share Price

226.5
(0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open225.32
  • Day's High230
  • 52 Wk High306.29
  • Prev. Close225.32
  • Day's Low225.32
  • 52 Wk Low 135.6
  • Turnover (lac)9.19
  • P/E17.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.98
  • EPS12.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)599.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orbit Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

225.32

Prev. Close

225.32

Turnover(Lac.)

9.19

Day's High

230

Day's Low

225.32

52 Week's High

306.29

52 Week's Low

135.6

Book Value

89.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

599.49

P/E

17.39

EPS

12.9

Divi. Yield

0

Orbit Exports Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orbit Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Orbit Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orbit Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.42

26.97

27.38

27.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

186.67

174.35

155.4

139.71

Net Worth

213.09

201.32

182.78

167.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.51

139.69

130.23

130.53

yoy growth (%)

-53.81

7.26

-0.23

-11.04

Raw materials

-24.9

-51.15

-46.05

-55.41

As % of sales

38.59

36.61

35.36

42.45

Employee costs

-13.4

-20.71

-17.79

-14.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

31.11

35.05

31.37

Depreciation

-10.96

-11.67

-7.22

-6.78

Tax paid

0.36

-7.98

-10.14

-11.14

Working capital

-32.33

29.87

-0.02

-8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.81

7.26

-0.23

-11.04

Op profit growth

-75.05

2.05

7.19

-11.54

EBIT growth

-88.78

-8.49

7.27

-12.39

Net profit growth

-95.95

-7.13

19.88

-15.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

196.69

193.85

124.62

66.83

142.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

196.69

193.85

124.62

66.83

142.02

Other Operating Income

3.37

3.3

2.13

1.62

4.01

Other Income

9.65

6.46

5.24

5.4

6.54

View Annually Results

Orbit Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orbit Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankaj Seth

Whole Time Director

Anisha Seth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pardeep Khosla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Ramesh Buch

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Varun Daga

Independent Non Exe. Director

CHETNA MANISH MALAVIYA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chetan D Mehra

Executive Director

Birendranath Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orbit Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Public Limited Company in 1983, Orbit Exports Ltd promoted by Pankaj Seth is leading novelty fabric manufacturer in India. It manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. It principally operates in two business segments: Manufacturing of Textile and Windmill Power Generation. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up computer designing and embroidery equipment.The company set up its first unit to manufacture fancy jacquard fabric in 1986. Subsequently, in 1993-94, it set up another unit to manufacture velour d emlyons (fine velvets) used in dress materials, drapery, trimmings and as a substitute for silk brocade. In 1995, the Company made Initial Public Offer.Exim Bank has sanctioned Rs.9.60 crores loan during the year 1996-97,to manufacture & process Woven & Embroidered fabrics for exports and this project was implemented during 1998-99.In 2010, the Company set up a new fabric manufacturing plant in Kosamba, Surat. In 2013, it acquired a 49% stake in Rainbow Line Trading LLC, UAE; thereafter, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Company - Orbit Inc in Los Angeles, USA. In 2015, it set up Cut-n-Sew unit in Thane, Maharashtra.During the year 2018, the Company installed 1.50 MW Windmill at Dist. Morbi, Gujarat. It incorporated Subsidiary Company in UK
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orbit Exports Ltd share price today?

The Orbit Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orbit Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orbit Exports Ltd is ₹599.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orbit Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orbit Exports Ltd is 17.39 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orbit Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orbit Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orbit Exports Ltd is ₹135.6 and ₹306.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orbit Exports Ltd?

Orbit Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.84%, 3 Years at 47.30%, 1 Year at 22.56%, 6 Month at 24.73%, 3 Month at 30.87% and 1 Month at 17.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orbit Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orbit Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orbit Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.