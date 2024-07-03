Summary

Incorporated as Public Limited Company in 1983, Orbit Exports Ltd promoted by Pankaj Seth is leading novelty fabric manufacturer in India. It manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. It principally operates in two business segments: Manufacturing of Textile and Windmill Power Generation. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up computer designing and embroidery equipment.The company set up its first unit to manufacture fancy jacquard fabric in 1986. Subsequently, in 1993-94, it set up another unit to manufacture velour d emlyons (fine velvets) used in dress materials, drapery, trimmings and as a substitute for silk brocade. In 1995, the Company made Initial Public Offer.Exim Bank has sanctioned Rs.9.60 crores loan during the year 1996-97,to manufacture & process Woven & Embroidered fabrics for exports and this project was implemented during 1998-99.In 2010, the Company set up a new fabric manufacturing plant in Kosamba, Surat. In 2013, it acquired a 49% stake in Rainbow Line Trading LLC, UAE; thereafter, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Company - Orbit Inc in Los Angeles, USA. In 2015, it set up Cut-n-Sew unit in Thane, Maharashtra.During the year 2018, the Company installed 1.50 MW Windmill at Dist. Morbi, Gujarat. It incorporated Subsidiary Company in UK

