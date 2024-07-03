SectorTextiles
Open₹225.32
Prev. Close₹225.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.19
Day's High₹230
Day's Low₹225.32
52 Week's High₹306.29
52 Week's Low₹135.6
Book Value₹89.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)599.49
P/E17.39
EPS12.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.42
26.97
27.38
27.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.67
174.35
155.4
139.71
Net Worth
213.09
201.32
182.78
167.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.51
139.69
130.23
130.53
yoy growth (%)
-53.81
7.26
-0.23
-11.04
Raw materials
-24.9
-51.15
-46.05
-55.41
As % of sales
38.59
36.61
35.36
42.45
Employee costs
-13.4
-20.71
-17.79
-14.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
31.11
35.05
31.37
Depreciation
-10.96
-11.67
-7.22
-6.78
Tax paid
0.36
-7.98
-10.14
-11.14
Working capital
-32.33
29.87
-0.02
-8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.81
7.26
-0.23
-11.04
Op profit growth
-75.05
2.05
7.19
-11.54
EBIT growth
-88.78
-8.49
7.27
-12.39
Net profit growth
-95.95
-7.13
19.88
-15.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
196.69
193.85
124.62
66.83
142.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
196.69
193.85
124.62
66.83
142.02
Other Operating Income
3.37
3.3
2.13
1.62
4.01
Other Income
9.65
6.46
5.24
5.4
6.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Seth
Whole Time Director
Anisha Seth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pardeep Khosla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Ramesh Buch
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Varun Daga
Independent Non Exe. Director
CHETNA MANISH MALAVIYA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetan D Mehra
Executive Director
Birendranath Bandyopadhyay
Reports by Orbit Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Public Limited Company in 1983, Orbit Exports Ltd promoted by Pankaj Seth is leading novelty fabric manufacturer in India. It manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. It principally operates in two business segments: Manufacturing of Textile and Windmill Power Generation. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up computer designing and embroidery equipment.The company set up its first unit to manufacture fancy jacquard fabric in 1986. Subsequently, in 1993-94, it set up another unit to manufacture velour d emlyons (fine velvets) used in dress materials, drapery, trimmings and as a substitute for silk brocade. In 1995, the Company made Initial Public Offer.Exim Bank has sanctioned Rs.9.60 crores loan during the year 1996-97,to manufacture & process Woven & Embroidered fabrics for exports and this project was implemented during 1998-99.In 2010, the Company set up a new fabric manufacturing plant in Kosamba, Surat. In 2013, it acquired a 49% stake in Rainbow Line Trading LLC, UAE; thereafter, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Company - Orbit Inc in Los Angeles, USA. In 2015, it set up Cut-n-Sew unit in Thane, Maharashtra.During the year 2018, the Company installed 1.50 MW Windmill at Dist. Morbi, Gujarat. It incorporated Subsidiary Company in UK
Read More
The Orbit Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orbit Exports Ltd is ₹599.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orbit Exports Ltd is 17.39 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orbit Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orbit Exports Ltd is ₹135.6 and ₹306.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orbit Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.84%, 3 Years at 47.30%, 1 Year at 22.56%, 6 Month at 24.73%, 3 Month at 30.87% and 1 Month at 17.40%.
