Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) of the Company b) Change in Board of Directors c) Approval for Incorporation of Wholly owned subsidiary Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Manager Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22 , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 09/08/2024 for approval of unaudited financial results the for quarter ended June 30 2024. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

In accordance with the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith intimation of Appointment of Ms. Pranali Chawhan as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results As attached Kindly find enclosed the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on February 22, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024