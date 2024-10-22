|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) of the Company b) Change in Board of Directors c) Approval for Incorporation of Wholly owned subsidiary Announcement under Regulation 30(LODR)-Change in Manager Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22 , 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 09/08/2024 for approval of unaudited financial results the for quarter ended June 30 2024. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 9, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|In accordance with the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed herewith intimation of Appointment of Ms. Pranali Chawhan as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Audited Results As attached Kindly find enclosed the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on February 22, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|ORBIT EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and the proposal to Buy Back equity shares of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 1, 2024 for proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 1, 2024 for proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) Clarification on late submission with respect to Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 1, 2024- Proposal of Buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
