Orbit Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.42
26.97
27.38
27.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.67
174.35
155.4
139.71
Net Worth
213.09
201.32
182.78
167.09
Minority Interest
Debt
23.44
32.17
44.67
21.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.43
11.42
11.76
11.44
Total Liabilities
247.96
244.91
239.21
199.58
Fixed Assets
146.72
158.77
152.22
125.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.68
24.49
8.36
8.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.76
0.76
0.44
0.52
Networking Capital
59.91
58.03
63.11
52.57
Inventories
37.22
36.51
30.85
18.85
Inventory Days
106.63
Sundry Debtors
24.44
22.28
25.73
17.97
Debtor Days
101.66
Other Current Assets
25.65
25.24
34.88
33.01
Sundry Creditors
-9.14
-9.25
-10.4
-2.24
Creditor Days
12.67
Other Current Liabilities
-18.26
-16.75
-17.95
-15.02
Cash
12.91
2.85
15.09
12.52
Total Assets
247.98
244.9
239.22
199.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.