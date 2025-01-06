iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Exports Ltd

Orbit Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

215.12
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Orbit Exports Ltd

Orbit Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

31.11

35.05

31.37

Depreciation

-10.96

-11.67

-7.22

-6.78

Tax paid

0.36

-7.98

-10.14

-11.14

Working capital

-32.33

29.87

-0.02

-8

Other operating items

Operating

-40.57

41.32

17.65

5.44

Capital expenditure

1.73

25.99

18.02

-16.62

Free cash flow

-38.84

67.31

35.67

-11.17

Equity raised

277.26

225.98

182.5

195.26

Investing

1.44

0

0

2.3

Financing

7.1

4.21

-3.31

-26.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.46

Net in cash

246.95

297.5

214.87

167.7

