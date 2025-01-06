Orbit Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
31.11
35.05
31.37
Depreciation
-10.96
-11.67
-7.22
-6.78
Tax paid
0.36
-7.98
-10.14
-11.14
Working capital
-32.33
29.87
-0.02
-8
Other operating items
Operating
-40.57
41.32
17.65
5.44
Capital expenditure
1.73
25.99
18.02
-16.62
Free cash flow
-38.84
67.31
35.67
-11.17
Equity raised
277.26
225.98
182.5
195.26
Investing
1.44
0
0
2.3
Financing
7.1
4.21
-3.31
-26.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.46
Net in cash
246.95
297.5
214.87
167.7
