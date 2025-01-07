iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

218.29
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:59:32 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.51

139.69

130.23

130.53

yoy growth (%)

-53.81

7.26

-0.23

-11.04

Raw materials

-24.9

-51.15

-46.05

-55.41

As % of sales

38.59

36.61

35.36

42.45

Employee costs

-13.4

-20.71

-17.79

-14.34

As % of sales

20.77

14.83

13.66

10.99

Other costs

-16.22

-27.78

-27.13

-24.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.14

19.88

20.83

18.5

Operating profit

9.98

40.04

39.24

36.6

OPM

15.48

28.66

30.13

28.04

Depreciation

-10.96

-11.67

-7.22

-6.78

Interest expense

-1.29

-1.45

-0.53

-1.8

Other income

4.62

4.19

3.57

3.35

Profit before tax

2.35

31.11

35.05

31.37

Taxes

0.36

-7.98

-10.14

-11.14

Tax rate

15.6

-25.65

-28.94

-35.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.72

23.13

24.9

20.23

Exceptional items

-1.78

0

0

0.54

Net profit

0.93

23.13

24.9

20.77

yoy growth (%)

-95.95

-7.13

19.88

-15.29

NPM

1.45

16.55

19.12

15.91

