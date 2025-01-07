Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.51
139.69
130.23
130.53
yoy growth (%)
-53.81
7.26
-0.23
-11.04
Raw materials
-24.9
-51.15
-46.05
-55.41
As % of sales
38.59
36.61
35.36
42.45
Employee costs
-13.4
-20.71
-17.79
-14.34
As % of sales
20.77
14.83
13.66
10.99
Other costs
-16.22
-27.78
-27.13
-24.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.14
19.88
20.83
18.5
Operating profit
9.98
40.04
39.24
36.6
OPM
15.48
28.66
30.13
28.04
Depreciation
-10.96
-11.67
-7.22
-6.78
Interest expense
-1.29
-1.45
-0.53
-1.8
Other income
4.62
4.19
3.57
3.35
Profit before tax
2.35
31.11
35.05
31.37
Taxes
0.36
-7.98
-10.14
-11.14
Tax rate
15.6
-25.65
-28.94
-35.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.72
23.13
24.9
20.23
Exceptional items
-1.78
0
0
0.54
Net profit
0.93
23.13
24.9
20.77
yoy growth (%)
-95.95
-7.13
19.88
-15.29
NPM
1.45
16.55
19.12
15.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.