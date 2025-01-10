To

The members of Orbit Exports Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Orbit Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our prof essional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to Those Charged With Governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Those Charged with Governance Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS and relevant provisions of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

O Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as

fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

O Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

O Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

O Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

O Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter

should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules");

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid the Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and relevant provisions of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer

to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed details of pending litigations, however, it does not have adverse impact on its financial position. Refer note 39.1 to Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the

understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year

for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail was not enabled for direct database changes, if any. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For G. M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 104767W Rajen Ashar Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No: 048243 Dated : May 06, 2024 UDIN 24048243BKFFSY6471

Annexure A

referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors report of even date, to the members of the Orbit Exports Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment of the Company are being verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of Property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared with the book records.

(c) Based on test check examination of the records and sale deeds / transfer deeds / lease deeds / conveyance deeds / property tax receipts and such other documents provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated during the year or pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. Procedures and coverage, as followed by Management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account.

(iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in units of mutual funds and granted unsecured loans to a company and other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or securities or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. In respect of such investments and loans :

(a) (A) The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans to its subsidiary and associate during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)

(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The Company has granted unsecured loans to the employees of the Company and to a Corporate. The aggregate amount granted during the year and balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date with respect of such loans are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans to a Corporate Loans to Employees Aggregate amount granted during the year 100.00 6.36 Balance outstanding of such amount as on March 31, 2024 Nil 1.39

(b) The terms and conditions of the investments made and loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated. The Corporate and employees are repaying the principal amount, as stipulated in a regular manner. Payment of interest is not applicable in case of the employee loans as these are interest free. Payment of interest by the Corporate to the Company is regular.

(d) In respect of loans to the Corporate or employees granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) The Company has not renewed or extended or granted fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of the section 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. In addition, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in

depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed statutory dues payable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities on account of dispute are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act , 1961 Income tax 4.94 AY 2016-17 High Court Income-tax Act , 1961 Income tax 27.91 AY 2017-18 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 161.80 AY 2018-19 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 10.26 AY 2018-19 CIT(A) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 27.28 AY 2019-20 CIT(A) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 17.42 FY 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax

(viii) During the year, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans availed by the Company during the year were applied for the purposes for which such loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds are raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and associate. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer of further public offer (including debt instrument). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filled by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors. We have been informed that no such transactions have been entered into with person connected with directors. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Finance or Housing Finance activities which would require the Company to hold valid certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") as per the RBI Act.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There is no CIC as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. W e, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There is no amount remaining unspent by the Company under section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For G. M. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 104767W Rajen Ashar Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No: 048243 Dated : May 06, 2024 UDIN 24048243BKFFSY6471

Annexure B

referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors report of even date, to the members of Orbit Exports Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Act

Opinion

We have audited the internal financiat Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Orbit Exports Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit

preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principies and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Infernal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.