SectorTextiles
Open₹86.8
Prev. Close₹86.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.92
Day's High₹90.3
Day's Low₹86.3
52 Week's High₹108.8
52 Week's Low₹62.25
Book Value₹138.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)165.71
P/E40.46
EPS2.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
20.58
18.45
Preference Capital
10.25
10.11
9.98
9.9
Reserves
241.85
238.83
228.66
212.29
Net Worth
272.68
269.52
259.22
240.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
778.07
485.84
538.86
760.58
yoy growth (%)
60.14
-9.83
-29.15
-2.12
Raw materials
-467.98
-312.32
-340.16
-439.7
As % of sales
60.14
64.28
63.12
57.81
Employee costs
-57.45
-40.36
-51.31
-75.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.74
-11.73
-22.97
0.55
Depreciation
-16.04
-16.47
-22.02
-28.87
Tax paid
-15.58
0.13
6.87
2.43
Working capital
56.95
14.62
-75.36
41.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.14
-9.83
-29.15
-2.12
Op profit growth
130.42
20.81
-56.02
-32.31
EBIT growth
233.11
110.95
-75.15
-40.36
Net profit growth
-107.66
-91.12
-716.92
-73.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
727.1
691.4
617.08
229.08
224.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
727.1
691.4
617.08
229.08
224.42
Other Operating Income
7.94
9.93
12.01
0
0
Other Income
0.83
0.68
1.14
9.25
16.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
L N Agarwal
Managing Director
Paritosh K Agarwal
Independent Director
R Surender Reddy
Independent Director
Dhruv Vijai Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aruna Prasad
Independent Director
Aravind Mokashi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
Summary
A part of the Suryalakshmi Group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar District, Andhra Pradesh. It has evolved today as integrated denim & branded Garments manufacturing textile Company. It has a captive thermal power plant. The Company captures the extensive value chain from the manufacture of cotton yarn to denim fabric to garments. The promoters hold a 64.22% stake in the Companys equity.SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up at Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs.70 Cr. The company exported its products to highly quality-conscious markets like Spain and Belgium and has established its presence in Bangladesh and Korea. In 1995-96, first phase of denim project at Ramtek, Maharashtra, for 113.10 crs was set up, and the project was financed with foreign currency loan of 54.46 cr, rupee term loan of 10.03 cr and rights cum public issue of 40.56 cr in Sep96. To resturcture its debt the company has to issue Cumulative Preference Shares to IDBI for Rs. 4 crores and to IFCI for Rs.2.72 crores.The Company invested Rs.6 lakhs in the equity capital of Suryakiran Spinning Mills Limited (SKSML) and resulting, SKSML became a subsidiary of the Company in 2004. It established a garment unit in 2007, completing the value-chain and emerging as a leading textileintegrated player. Captiv
Read More
The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹88.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹165.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is 40.46 and 0.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹62.25 and ₹108.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.64%, 3 Years at 1.69%, 1 Year at 18.36%, 6 Month at -2.94%, 3 Month at -0.44% and 1 Month at 7.70%.
