Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Share Price

88.12
(2.41%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open86.8
  • Day's High90.3
  • 52 Wk High108.8
  • Prev. Close86.05
  • Day's Low86.3
  • 52 Wk Low 62.25
  • Turnover (lac)18.92
  • P/E40.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138.55
  • EPS2.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)165.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.46%

Institutions: 0.46%

Non-Institutions: 38.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.58

20.58

20.58

18.45

Preference Capital

10.25

10.11

9.98

9.9

Reserves

241.85

238.83

228.66

212.29

Net Worth

272.68

269.52

259.22

240.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

778.07

485.84

538.86

760.58

yoy growth (%)

60.14

-9.83

-29.15

-2.12

Raw materials

-467.98

-312.32

-340.16

-439.7

As % of sales

60.14

64.28

63.12

57.81

Employee costs

-57.45

-40.36

-51.31

-75.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.74

-11.73

-22.97

0.55

Depreciation

-16.04

-16.47

-22.02

-28.87

Tax paid

-15.58

0.13

6.87

2.43

Working capital

56.95

14.62

-75.36

41.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.14

-9.83

-29.15

-2.12

Op profit growth

130.42

20.81

-56.02

-32.31

EBIT growth

233.11

110.95

-75.15

-40.36

Net profit growth

-107.66

-91.12

-716.92

-73.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

727.1

691.4

617.08

229.08

224.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

727.1

691.4

617.08

229.08

224.42

Other Operating Income

7.94

9.93

12.01

0

0

Other Income

0.83

0.68

1.14

9.25

16.12

View Annually Results

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

L N Agarwal

Managing Director

Paritosh K Agarwal

Independent Director

R Surender Reddy

Independent Director

Dhruv Vijai Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aruna Prasad

Independent Director

Aravind Mokashi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Summary

A part of the Suryalakshmi Group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar District, Andhra Pradesh. It has evolved today as integrated denim & branded Garments manufacturing textile Company. It has a captive thermal power plant. The Company captures the extensive value chain from the manufacture of cotton yarn to denim fabric to garments. The promoters hold a 64.22% stake in the Companys equity.SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up at Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs.70 Cr. The company exported its products to highly quality-conscious markets like Spain and Belgium and has established its presence in Bangladesh and Korea. In 1995-96, first phase of denim project at Ramtek, Maharashtra, for 113.10 crs was set up, and the project was financed with foreign currency loan of 54.46 cr, rupee term loan of 10.03 cr and rights cum public issue of 40.56 cr in Sep96. To resturcture its debt the company has to issue Cumulative Preference Shares to IDBI for Rs. 4 crores and to IFCI for Rs.2.72 crores.The Company invested Rs.6 lakhs in the equity capital of Suryakiran Spinning Mills Limited (SKSML) and resulting, SKSML became a subsidiary of the Company in 2004. It established a garment unit in 2007, completing the value-chain and emerging as a leading textileintegrated player. Captiv
Company FAQs

What is the Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd share price today?

The Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹88.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹165.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is 40.46 and 0.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is ₹62.25 and ₹108.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd?

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.64%, 3 Years at 1.69%, 1 Year at 18.36%, 6 Month at -2.94%, 3 Month at -0.44% and 1 Month at 7.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.93 %
Institutions - 0.46 %
Public - 38.61 %

