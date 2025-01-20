iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Key Ratios

81.97
(0.37%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.17

Op profit growth

14.94

EBIT growth

10.19

Net profit growth

6.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.52

12.37

EBIT margin

10.64

10.15

Net profit margin

4.18

4.12

RoCE

13.12

RoNW

3.86

RoA

1.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.37

17.28

Dividend per share

2

2

Cash EPS

-0.05

1.57

Book value per share

127.56

113.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.26

3.06

P/CEPS

-1,087.56

33.53

P/B

0.47

0.48

EV/EBIDTA

4.03

4.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

11.15

14.78

Tax payout

-28.42

-25.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.41

Inventory days

58.18

Creditor days

-26.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.21

-2.21

Net debt / equity

1.67

1.94

Net debt / op. profit

3.53

4.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.93

-61.03

Employee costs

-5.89

-5.47

Other costs

-22.64

-21.11

