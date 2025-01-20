Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.17
Op profit growth
14.94
EBIT growth
10.19
Net profit growth
6.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.52
12.37
EBIT margin
10.64
10.15
Net profit margin
4.18
4.12
RoCE
13.12
RoNW
3.86
RoA
1.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.37
17.28
Dividend per share
2
2
Cash EPS
-0.05
1.57
Book value per share
127.56
113.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.26
3.06
P/CEPS
-1,087.56
33.53
P/B
0.47
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
4.03
4.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
11.15
14.78
Tax payout
-28.42
-25.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.41
Inventory days
58.18
Creditor days
-26.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.21
-2.21
Net debt / equity
1.67
1.94
Net debt / op. profit
3.53
4.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.93
-61.03
Employee costs
-5.89
-5.47
Other costs
-22.64
-21.11
