|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
778.07
485.84
538.86
760.58
yoy growth (%)
60.14
-9.83
-29.15
-2.12
Raw materials
-467.98
-312.32
-340.16
-439.7
As % of sales
60.14
64.28
63.12
57.81
Employee costs
-57.45
-40.36
-51.31
-75.68
As % of sales
7.38
8.3
9.52
9.95
Other costs
-173
-98.59
-118.78
-180.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.23
20.29
22.04
23.68
Operating profit
79.63
34.56
28.6
65.04
OPM
10.23
7.11
5.3
8.55
Depreciation
-16.04
-16.47
-22.02
-28.87
Interest expense
-24.26
-32.45
-32.79
-38.97
Other income
5.41
2.63
3.23
3.36
Profit before tax
44.74
-11.73
-22.97
0.55
Taxes
-15.58
0.13
6.87
2.43
Tax rate
-34.81
-1.17
-29.92
437.37
Minorities and other
-34.15
-2.48
-15.69
0
Adj. profit
-4.98
-14.08
-31.79
2.99
Exceptional items
5.2
11.26
0.02
2.15
Net profit
0.21
-2.82
-31.77
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-107.66
-91.12
-716.92
-73.59
NPM
0.02
-0.58
-5.89
0.67
