iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.99
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

778.07

485.84

538.86

760.58

yoy growth (%)

60.14

-9.83

-29.15

-2.12

Raw materials

-467.98

-312.32

-340.16

-439.7

As % of sales

60.14

64.28

63.12

57.81

Employee costs

-57.45

-40.36

-51.31

-75.68

As % of sales

7.38

8.3

9.52

9.95

Other costs

-173

-98.59

-118.78

-180.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.23

20.29

22.04

23.68

Operating profit

79.63

34.56

28.6

65.04

OPM

10.23

7.11

5.3

8.55

Depreciation

-16.04

-16.47

-22.02

-28.87

Interest expense

-24.26

-32.45

-32.79

-38.97

Other income

5.41

2.63

3.23

3.36

Profit before tax

44.74

-11.73

-22.97

0.55

Taxes

-15.58

0.13

6.87

2.43

Tax rate

-34.81

-1.17

-29.92

437.37

Minorities and other

-34.15

-2.48

-15.69

0

Adj. profit

-4.98

-14.08

-31.79

2.99

Exceptional items

5.2

11.26

0.02

2.15

Net profit

0.21

-2.82

-31.77

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-107.66

-91.12

-716.92

-73.59

NPM

0.02

-0.58

-5.89

0.67

Suryalak. Cott. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.