Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.77
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Suryalak. Cott. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.74

-11.73

-22.97

0.55

Depreciation

-16.04

-16.47

-22.02

-28.87

Tax paid

-15.58

0.13

6.87

2.43

Working capital

56.95

14.62

-75.36

41.86

Other operating items

Operating

70.07

-13.45

-113.49

15.97

Capital expenditure

-93.14

-0.5

-41.03

21.5

Free cash flow

-23.06

-13.95

-154.52

37.47

Equity raised

442.95

430.42

506.58

523.41

Investing

0.08

0.03

0

-0.01

Financing

109.51

113.9

49.36

138.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

529.47

530.39

401.42

699.26

