Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.74
-11.73
-22.97
0.55
Depreciation
-16.04
-16.47
-22.02
-28.87
Tax paid
-15.58
0.13
6.87
2.43
Working capital
56.95
14.62
-75.36
41.86
Other operating items
Operating
70.07
-13.45
-113.49
15.97
Capital expenditure
-93.14
-0.5
-41.03
21.5
Free cash flow
-23.06
-13.95
-154.52
37.47
Equity raised
442.95
430.42
506.58
523.41
Investing
0.08
0.03
0
-0.01
Financing
109.51
113.9
49.36
138.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
529.47
530.39
401.42
699.26
