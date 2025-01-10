Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
20.58
18.45
Preference Capital
10.25
10.11
9.98
9.9
Reserves
241.85
238.83
228.66
212.29
Net Worth
272.68
269.52
259.22
240.64
Minority Interest
Debt
219.27
191.34
260.21
303.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
43.28
39.82
38.96
52.15
Total Liabilities
535.23
500.68
558.39
595.81
Fixed Assets
262.83
246.44
241.93
324.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
0.15
0.16
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.72
13.08
14.96
28.27
Networking Capital
247.51
219
286.39
223.64
Inventories
190
149.94
157.3
125.23
Inventory Days
73.78
94.08
Sundry Debtors
179.52
139.57
149.57
128.94
Debtor Days
70.16
96.86
Other Current Assets
86.41
95.96
133.56
89.55
Sundry Creditors
-176.91
-131.82
-121.38
-89.67
Creditor Days
56.93
67.36
Other Current Liabilities
-31.51
-34.65
-32.66
-30.41
Cash
8.97
21.98
14.95
19.61
Total Assets
535.24
500.65
558.39
595.82
