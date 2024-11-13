Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Further to our notice dated 06/11/2024 giving intimation of board meeting scheduled on 13/11/2024 for considering unaudited financial results we have to inform you that the Board is also due to consider a proposal for conducting a postal ballot for obtaining shareholder approval for the appointment of an Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) We would like to inform that in the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 13/11/2024, pursuant to regulation 30 and regulation 33, the board has considered and approved the unaudited financial results along with limited review report for quarter ended 30/09/2024 and recommended appointment of Dr. M. C. Balaji (DIN-06964971) as a Independent director for a period of 5 years subject to approval of members in the ensuing postal ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider inter alia and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per regulation 33 of SEBI we herewith enclose a copy of the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 with limited review report. The time of commencement is 1230 hours and conclusion is 1510 hours. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Friday 24th May 2024 to consider inter alia and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. SURYALAKSHMI COTTON MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our notice to exchange on 14th May, 2024 we have to inform you there is no proposal to recommend payment of dividend for the year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are herewith enclosing a copy of the Audited financial results along with statements of assets and Liabilities, cash flow, and audit report for the year ended 31/03/2024 which were taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24/05/2024 which commenced at 12:30 and concluded at 15:45 The Board regretted its inability to recommend any Dividend in view of the inadequate profits made in the year. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2025 we are herewith enclosing a copy of the audited financial results along with statements of Assets & liabilities, cash flow, and audit report for the year ended 31/03/2024 which were taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24/05/2024 which commenced at 12:30 and concluded at 15:45. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024