Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Summary

A part of the Suryalakshmi Group, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd (SCML) was incorporated in 1962 and manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn with two units in Mahaboobnagar District, Andhra Pradesh. It has evolved today as integrated denim & branded Garments manufacturing textile Company. It has a captive thermal power plant. The Company captures the extensive value chain from the manufacture of cotton yarn to denim fabric to garments. The promoters hold a 64.22% stake in the Companys equity.SCML spent about Rs 40 cr on modernisation of its units in the past. A 100% export-oriented spinning mill with a capacity of 25,000 spindles was set up at Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs.70 Cr. The company exported its products to highly quality-conscious markets like Spain and Belgium and has established its presence in Bangladesh and Korea. In 1995-96, first phase of denim project at Ramtek, Maharashtra, for 113.10 crs was set up, and the project was financed with foreign currency loan of 54.46 cr, rupee term loan of 10.03 cr and rights cum public issue of 40.56 cr in Sep96. To resturcture its debt the company has to issue Cumulative Preference Shares to IDBI for Rs. 4 crores and to IFCI for Rs.2.72 crores.The Company invested Rs.6 lakhs in the equity capital of Suryakiran Spinning Mills Limited (SKSML) and resulting, SKSML became a subsidiary of the Company in 2004. It established a garment unit in 2007, completing the value-chain and emerging as a leading textileintegrated player. Captive 25 MW Thermal Power Plant was set up at Ramtek (Maharashtra) equipped with best-in-class technology and infrastructure.Besides these, it created 3000+ high-quality specialized denim variants with quick production turnarounds. It apply exacting standards of innovation, design and service throughout the production journey from yarn to denim cloth. With cutting-edge design, latest spinning technology and end to end manufacturing plants, Suryalakshmi Group create the finest yarn and premium denim for leading private labels, fashion brands and retail chains in 29 countries across the globe.