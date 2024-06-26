AGM 22/08/2024 The 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 6th Floor, Surya Towers, 105 S. P. Road, Secunderabad - 500 003. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Monday, 12th August, 2024 to Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 for the purpose of AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you the businesses transacted at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 22, 2024 through video conferencing Pursuant to Reg 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, details of voting results at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday 22/08/2024 though video conferencing and the same shall be uploaded in XBRL format (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of NRC/Board of Directors, the members of the Company at the AGM on 22/08/2024 have: 1. Appointed Sri R. Surender Reddy, DIN - 00083972, as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director who is liable to retire by rotation. 2. Reappointed Sri. L. N. Agarwal, DIN-00008721) as a Chairman & Managing Director for a period of 5 years. 3. Appointed Smt. Aruna Prasad, DIN - 07164087) as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 years.. The details of the appointed directors and the list of directors as on 22/08/2024 are enclosed. Kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)