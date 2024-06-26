iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd AGM

77.03
(3.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Suryalak. Cott. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Aug 202426 Jun 2024
AGM 22/08/2024 The 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 6th Floor, Surya Towers, 105 S. P. Road, Secunderabad - 500 003. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from Monday, 12th August, 2024 to Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 for the purpose of AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you the businesses transacted at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 22, 2024 through video conferencing Pursuant to Reg 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, details of voting results at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday 22/08/2024 though video conferencing and the same shall be uploaded in XBRL format (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of NRC/Board of Directors, the members of the Company at the AGM on 22/08/2024 have: 1. Appointed Sri R. Surender Reddy, DIN - 00083972, as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director who is liable to retire by rotation. 2. Reappointed Sri. L. N. Agarwal, DIN-00008721) as a Chairman & Managing Director for a period of 5 years. 3. Appointed Smt. Aruna Prasad, DIN - 07164087) as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 years.. The details of the appointed directors and the list of directors as on 22/08/2024 are enclosed. Kindly take the above information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)

Suryalak. Cott.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.