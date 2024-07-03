Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹509.7
Prev. Close₹509.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹240.62
Day's High₹513.4
Day's Low₹495.95
52 Week's High₹592
52 Week's Low₹376.15
Book Value₹319.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,357.53
P/E18.54
EPS27.47
Divi. Yield0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.83
57.87
59.07
63.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,747.12
8,236.12
7,480.05
6,075.37
Net Worth
8,804.95
8,293.99
7,539.12
6,138.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,787.64
6,325.15
5,851.37
5,690.95
yoy growth (%)
-8.49
8.09
2.81
1.38
Raw materials
-3,107.83
-3,334.38
-3,166.14
-2,791.71
As % of sales
53.69
52.71
54.1
49.05
Employee costs
-549.86
-550.98
-479.63
-453.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
467.16
603.01
700.75
1,304.81
Depreciation
-350.13
-319.21
-228.55
-329.49
Tax paid
-116.75
-57.52
-154.99
-303.22
Working capital
546.48
522.99
646.24
-538.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.49
8.09
2.81
1.38
Op profit growth
-16.25
2.82
-24.09
2.06
EBIT growth
-21.33
-9.75
-42.99
45.01
Net profit growth
-35.76
-0.04
-45.51
48.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,504.68
10,137.49
9,622.34
6,139.87
6,735
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,504.68
10,137.49
9,622.34
6,139.87
6,735
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
368.59
232.5
264.2
222.19
186.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shri Paul Oswal
Independent Director
Prafull Anubhai
Non Executive Director
Sachit Jain
Vice Chairperson & Joint MD
Suchita Jain
Joint Managing Director
Neeraj Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Gupta.
Independent Director
Harpreet Kaur Kang
Independent Director
Udeypaul Singh Gill
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar
Independent Director
Atul Khosla
Executive Director
Sagrika Jain
Independent Director
Prem Kumar
Reports by Vardhman Textiles Ltd
Summary
Vardhman Textiles Limited (formerly Mahavir Spinning Mills Limited) was incorporated on October 8, 1973. The Company is one of the leading textile manufacturers of India offering the largest range of textile products across fibre (acrylic), yarn and fabrics. Headquartered in Ludhiana, it is one of the leading textile conglomerates of India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, synthetic yarn and woven fabric. The Company expanded its product offerings and entered into strategic alliance with leading global textile players to gain access to state-of-the-art technologies. Yarn constitutes the largest business for Vardhman Textiles with over 1,00,000 spindles and has a capacity to manufacture over 670 MT of yarn per day. Vardhman Textiles is one of the very few vertically integrated fabric manufacturers in India producing fabrics for both tops and bottoms in the apparel segment serving large retailers across USA, Europe, Asia and other emerging nations. The company has pioneered the development of a wide variety of fabrics. The companys fabric division has a weaving capacity of over 193.4 million meters per annum and processing capacity over 151.7 million meters per annum across a wide specialty fabrics range. It presently has 15 manufacturing units and exports are spread across more than 57 countries across the globe. In 1965, the Vardhman Group started its first manufacturing unit at Ludhiana in the State of Punjab with 6000 spindles. During the year 1988-
Read More
The Vardhman Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is ₹14357.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is 18.54 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is ₹376.15 and ₹592 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vardhman Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.66%, 3 Years at 0.77%, 1 Year at 33.17%, 6 Month at 5.70%, 3 Month at 9.24% and 1 Month at -0.22%.
