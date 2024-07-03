iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Share Price

496.5
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open509.7
  • Day's High513.4
  • 52 Wk High592
  • Prev. Close509.7
  • Day's Low495.95
  • 52 Wk Low 376.15
  • Turnover (lac)240.62
  • P/E18.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value319.93
  • EPS27.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,357.53
  • Div. Yield0.79
No Records Found

Vardhman Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

509.7

Prev. Close

509.7

Turnover(Lac.)

240.62

Day's High

513.4

Day's Low

495.95

52 Week's High

592

52 Week's Low

376.15

Book Value

319.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,357.53

P/E

18.54

EPS

27.47

Divi. Yield

0.79

Vardhman Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Vardhman Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vardhman Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.19%

Non-Promoter- 22.62%

Institutions: 22.62%

Non-Institutions: 13.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vardhman Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

57.83

57.87

59.07

63.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,747.12

8,236.12

7,480.05

6,075.37

Net Worth

8,804.95

8,293.99

7,539.12

6,138.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,787.64

6,325.15

5,851.37

5,690.95

yoy growth (%)

-8.49

8.09

2.81

1.38

Raw materials

-3,107.83

-3,334.38

-3,166.14

-2,791.71

As % of sales

53.69

52.71

54.1

49.05

Employee costs

-549.86

-550.98

-479.63

-453.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

467.16

603.01

700.75

1,304.81

Depreciation

-350.13

-319.21

-228.55

-329.49

Tax paid

-116.75

-57.52

-154.99

-303.22

Working capital

546.48

522.99

646.24

-538.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.49

8.09

2.81

1.38

Op profit growth

-16.25

2.82

-24.09

2.06

EBIT growth

-21.33

-9.75

-42.99

45.01

Net profit growth

-35.76

-0.04

-45.51

48.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,504.68

10,137.49

9,622.34

6,139.87

6,735

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,504.68

10,137.49

9,622.34

6,139.87

6,735

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

368.59

232.5

264.2

222.19

186.61

Vardhman Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vardhman Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shri Paul Oswal

Independent Director

Prafull Anubhai

Non Executive Director

Sachit Jain

Vice Chairperson & Joint MD

Suchita Jain

Joint Managing Director

Neeraj Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Gupta.

Independent Director

Harpreet Kaur Kang

Independent Director

Udeypaul Singh Gill

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar

Independent Director

Atul Khosla

Executive Director

Sagrika Jain

Independent Director

Prem Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vardhman Textiles Ltd

Summary

Vardhman Textiles Limited (formerly Mahavir Spinning Mills Limited) was incorporated on October 8, 1973. The Company is one of the leading textile manufacturers of India offering the largest range of textile products across fibre (acrylic), yarn and fabrics. Headquartered in Ludhiana, it is one of the leading textile conglomerates of India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, synthetic yarn and woven fabric. The Company expanded its product offerings and entered into strategic alliance with leading global textile players to gain access to state-of-the-art technologies. Yarn constitutes the largest business for Vardhman Textiles with over 1,00,000 spindles and has a capacity to manufacture over 670 MT of yarn per day. Vardhman Textiles is one of the very few vertically integrated fabric manufacturers in India producing fabrics for both tops and bottoms in the apparel segment serving large retailers across USA, Europe, Asia and other emerging nations. The company has pioneered the development of a wide variety of fabrics. The companys fabric division has a weaving capacity of over 193.4 million meters per annum and processing capacity over 151.7 million meters per annum across a wide specialty fabrics range. It presently has 15 manufacturing units and exports are spread across more than 57 countries across the globe. In 1965, the Vardhman Group started its first manufacturing unit at Ludhiana in the State of Punjab with 6000 spindles. During the year 1988-
Company FAQs

What is the Vardhman Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Vardhman Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is ₹14357.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vardhman Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is 18.54 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vardhman Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is ₹376.15 and ₹592 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vardhman Textiles Ltd?

Vardhman Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.66%, 3 Years at 0.77%, 1 Year at 33.17%, 6 Month at 5.70%, 3 Month at 9.24% and 1 Month at -0.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vardhman Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vardhman Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.19 %
Institutions - 22.62 %
Public - 13.19 %

