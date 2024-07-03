Summary

Vardhman Textiles Limited (formerly Mahavir Spinning Mills Limited) was incorporated on October 8, 1973. The Company is one of the leading textile manufacturers of India offering the largest range of textile products across fibre (acrylic), yarn and fabrics. Headquartered in Ludhiana, it is one of the leading textile conglomerates of India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, synthetic yarn and woven fabric. The Company expanded its product offerings and entered into strategic alliance with leading global textile players to gain access to state-of-the-art technologies. Yarn constitutes the largest business for Vardhman Textiles with over 1,00,000 spindles and has a capacity to manufacture over 670 MT of yarn per day. Vardhman Textiles is one of the very few vertically integrated fabric manufacturers in India producing fabrics for both tops and bottoms in the apparel segment serving large retailers across USA, Europe, Asia and other emerging nations. The company has pioneered the development of a wide variety of fabrics. The companys fabric division has a weaving capacity of over 193.4 million meters per annum and processing capacity over 151.7 million meters per annum across a wide specialty fabrics range. It presently has 15 manufacturing units and exports are spread across more than 57 countries across the globe. In 1965, the Vardhman Group started its first manufacturing unit at Ludhiana in the State of Punjab with 6000 spindles. During the year 1988-

