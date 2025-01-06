iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

487.1
(-4.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Textiles Ltd

Vardhman Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

467.16

603.01

700.75

1,304.81

Depreciation

-350.13

-319.21

-228.55

-329.49

Tax paid

-116.75

-57.52

-154.99

-303.22

Working capital

546.48

522.99

646.24

-538.24

Other operating items

Operating

546.76

749.27

963.45

133.86

Capital expenditure

386.58

1,515.75

200.73

-2,459.03

Free cash flow

933.34

2,265.02

1,164.18

-2,325.17

Equity raised

11,339.31

9,637.82

8,046.34

6,633.97

Investing

-218.29

-560.51

-50.79

572.36

Financing

49.58

39.06

161.71

-266.57

Dividends paid

0

0

86.15

83.89

Net in cash

12,103.95

11,381.39

9,407.59

4,698.48

QUICKLINKS FOR Vardhman Textiles Ltd

