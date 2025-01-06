Vardhman Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
467.16
603.01
700.75
1,304.81
Depreciation
-350.13
-319.21
-228.55
-329.49
Tax paid
-116.75
-57.52
-154.99
-303.22
Working capital
546.48
522.99
646.24
-538.24
Other operating items
Operating
546.76
749.27
963.45
133.86
Capital expenditure
386.58
1,515.75
200.73
-2,459.03
Free cash flow
933.34
2,265.02
1,164.18
-2,325.17
Equity raised
11,339.31
9,637.82
8,046.34
6,633.97
Investing
-218.29
-560.51
-50.79
572.36
Financing
49.58
39.06
161.71
-266.57
Dividends paid
0
0
86.15
83.89
Net in cash
12,103.95
11,381.39
9,407.59
4,698.48
