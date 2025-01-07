Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5,787.64
6,325.15
5,851.37
5,690.95
yoy growth (%)
-8.49
8.09
2.81
1.38
Raw materials
-3,107.83
-3,334.38
-3,166.14
-2,791.71
As % of sales
53.69
52.71
54.1
49.05
Employee costs
-549.86
-550.98
-479.63
-453.61
As % of sales
9.5
8.71
8.19
7.97
Other costs
-1,390.7
-1,557.01
-1,347.04
-1,314.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.02
24.61
23.02
23.09
Operating profit
739.25
882.78
858.56
1,131.07
OPM
12.77
13.95
14.67
19.87
Depreciation
-350.13
-319.21
-228.55
-329.49
Interest expense
-111.43
-132.54
-114.32
-125.13
Other income
189.47
171.98
185.06
628.36
Profit before tax
467.16
603.01
700.75
1,304.81
Taxes
-116.75
-57.52
-154.99
-303.22
Tax rate
-24.99
-9.53
-22.11
-23.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
350.41
545.49
545.76
1,001.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
350.41
545.49
545.76
1,001.59
yoy growth (%)
-35.76
-0.04
-45.51
48.07
NPM
6.05
8.62
9.32
17.59
