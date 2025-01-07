iifl-logo-icon 1
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

506.05
(3.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5,787.64

6,325.15

5,851.37

5,690.95

yoy growth (%)

-8.49

8.09

2.81

1.38

Raw materials

-3,107.83

-3,334.38

-3,166.14

-2,791.71

As % of sales

53.69

52.71

54.1

49.05

Employee costs

-549.86

-550.98

-479.63

-453.61

As % of sales

9.5

8.71

8.19

7.97

Other costs

-1,390.7

-1,557.01

-1,347.04

-1,314.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.02

24.61

23.02

23.09

Operating profit

739.25

882.78

858.56

1,131.07

OPM

12.77

13.95

14.67

19.87

Depreciation

-350.13

-319.21

-228.55

-329.49

Interest expense

-111.43

-132.54

-114.32

-125.13

Other income

189.47

171.98

185.06

628.36

Profit before tax

467.16

603.01

700.75

1,304.81

Taxes

-116.75

-57.52

-154.99

-303.22

Tax rate

-24.99

-9.53

-22.11

-23.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

350.41

545.49

545.76

1,001.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

350.41

545.49

545.76

1,001.59

yoy growth (%)

-35.76

-0.04

-45.51

48.07

NPM

6.05

8.62

9.32

17.59

