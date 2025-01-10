Vardhman Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
57.83
57.87
59.07
63.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,747.12
8,236.12
7,480.05
6,075.37
Net Worth
8,804.95
8,293.99
7,539.12
6,138.55
Minority Interest
Debt
1,790.22
1,677.28
1,980.48
2,131.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
269.7
257.63
261.27
255.96
Total Liabilities
10,864.87
10,228.9
9,780.87
8,526.48
Fixed Assets
3,771.55
3,927.59
3,676.71
3,545.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,362.17
2,246.52
1,457.88
813.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.95
14.82
31.49
13.48
Networking Capital
5,626.5
3,669.73
4,498.84
4,082.77
Inventories
4,106.96
2,312.16
2,806.67
2,735.59
Inventory Days
172.52
Sundry Debtors
1,205.38
1,179.08
1,310.68
1,023.54
Debtor Days
64.54
Other Current Assets
956.76
825.29
1,208.16
874.39
Sundry Creditors
-342.53
-339.94
-409.08
-275.08
Creditor Days
17.34
Other Current Liabilities
-300.07
-306.86
-417.59
-275.67
Cash
83.7
370.24
115.95
71.32
Total Assets
10,864.87
10,228.9
9,780.87
8,526.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.