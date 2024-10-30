Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended 30.09.2024. Please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half-year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today (i.e. 30.07.2024), has appointed Dr. Prem Kumar (DIN: 00051349) as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a consecutive term of 5 years w.e.f. 30.07.2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, i.e. 30.07.2024 has approved the capex. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

VARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024; and recommendation of Dividend if any. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024