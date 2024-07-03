Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹32.69
Prev. Close₹32.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.61
Day's High₹32.69
Day's Low₹32.69
52 Week's High₹90.6
52 Week's Low₹17
Book Value₹3.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.68
P/E8.48
EPS3.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.47
34.47
34.47
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.2
-181.38
-159.98
-135.56
Net Worth
7.27
-146.91
-125.51
-101.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.68
162.75
144.25
92.87
yoy growth (%)
-82.37
12.83
55.32
-58.79
Raw materials
-5.22
-135.35
-116.37
-64.2
As % of sales
18.22
83.16
80.67
69.13
Employee costs
-7.14
-9.38
-6.94
-6.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.43
-21.1
-13.56
-10.55
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.74
-9.98
-10.37
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
0.03
Working capital
11.72
-14.02
-6.86
-66.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.37
12.83
55.32
-58.79
Op profit growth
-74.91
139.97
2,707.7
-95.12
EBIT growth
-46.43
55.94
32.35
-27.9
Net profit growth
-45.78
55.18
-75.77
-46.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Ruia
Whole-time Director
Ravi Jogi
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Poddar
Independent Director
Nirmal Bagri
Independent Director
Shweta Mundra
Independent Director
Sudha Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meena A Agal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd
Summary
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd was incorporated on November 5, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Pvt Ltd. On April 19, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Polyester Texturised Yarn & Twisted Yarn. It is engaged in manufacturing of Texturised and Twisted Yarn at their manufacturing facilities located at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The manufacturing units are backed by facilities of product development, quality control and laboratory to provide quality services to its customers.The company has an established client base and is marketing their products through various dealers and distributors in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Meerut, Panipat, Delhi, Bhilwara, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon and Calcutta markets.Initially, the company was engaged in the trading of textiles. In the year 1993, the company was taken over by Mukesh Ruia and Mr. Ramniranjan Ruia.During the year 1995-96, the company set up a new unit at Dadra, Silvassa with one Texturising Machine with an installed capacity of 600 TPA. During the year 1996-97, they installed additional Texturising machine and thus the total installed capacity to 1200 TPA.During the year 2005-06, the company modernized the Texturising Machines and increased the installed capacity to 3,000 TPA. Also, they installed 5 TFO machines with the total installed capacity
The Shekhawati Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹112.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is 8.48 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shekhawati Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹17 and ₹90.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shekhawati Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.72%, 3 Years at 66.05%, 1 Year at 83.14%, 6 Month at -29.71%, 3 Month at -34.23% and 1 Month at -0.56%.
