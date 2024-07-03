Summary

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd was incorporated on November 5, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Pvt Ltd. On April 19, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Polyester Texturised Yarn & Twisted Yarn. It is engaged in manufacturing of Texturised and Twisted Yarn at their manufacturing facilities located at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The manufacturing units are backed by facilities of product development, quality control and laboratory to provide quality services to its customers.The company has an established client base and is marketing their products through various dealers and distributors in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Meerut, Panipat, Delhi, Bhilwara, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon and Calcutta markets.Initially, the company was engaged in the trading of textiles. In the year 1993, the company was taken over by Mukesh Ruia and Mr. Ramniranjan Ruia.During the year 1995-96, the company set up a new unit at Dadra, Silvassa with one Texturising Machine with an installed capacity of 600 TPA. During the year 1996-97, they installed additional Texturising machine and thus the total installed capacity to 1200 TPA.During the year 2005-06, the company modernized the Texturising Machines and increased the installed capacity to 3,000 TPA. Also, they installed 5 TFO machines with the total installed capacity

