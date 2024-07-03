iifl-logo-icon 1
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Share Price

32.69
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.69
  • Day's High32.69
  • 52 Wk High90.6
  • Prev. Close32.05
  • Day's Low32.69
  • 52 Wk Low 17
  • Turnover (lac)4.61
  • P/E8.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.54
  • EPS3.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.68
  • Div. Yield0
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shekhawati Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shekhawati Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.02%

Non-Promoter- 41.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.47

34.47

34.47

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.2

-181.38

-159.98

-135.56

Net Worth

7.27

-146.91

-125.51

-101.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.68

162.75

144.25

92.87

yoy growth (%)

-82.37

12.83

55.32

-58.79

Raw materials

-5.22

-135.35

-116.37

-64.2

As % of sales

18.22

83.16

80.67

69.13

Employee costs

-7.14

-9.38

-6.94

-6.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.43

-21.1

-13.56

-10.55

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.74

-9.98

-10.37

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

0.03

Working capital

11.72

-14.02

-6.86

-66.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.37

12.83

55.32

-58.79

Op profit growth

-74.91

139.97

2,707.7

-95.12

EBIT growth

-46.43

55.94

32.35

-27.9

Net profit growth

-45.78

55.18

-75.77

-46.24

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Ruia

Whole-time Director

Ravi Jogi

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Poddar

Independent Director

Nirmal Bagri

Independent Director

Shweta Mundra

Independent Director

Sudha Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meena A Agal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

Summary

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd was incorporated on November 5, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Pvt Ltd. On April 19, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Polyester Texturised Yarn & Twisted Yarn. It is engaged in manufacturing of Texturised and Twisted Yarn at their manufacturing facilities located at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The manufacturing units are backed by facilities of product development, quality control and laboratory to provide quality services to its customers.The company has an established client base and is marketing their products through various dealers and distributors in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Meerut, Panipat, Delhi, Bhilwara, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon and Calcutta markets.Initially, the company was engaged in the trading of textiles. In the year 1993, the company was taken over by Mukesh Ruia and Mr. Ramniranjan Ruia.During the year 1995-96, the company set up a new unit at Dadra, Silvassa with one Texturising Machine with an installed capacity of 600 TPA. During the year 1996-97, they installed additional Texturising machine and thus the total installed capacity to 1200 TPA.During the year 2005-06, the company modernized the Texturising Machines and increased the installed capacity to 3,000 TPA. Also, they installed 5 TFO machines with the total installed capacity
Company FAQs

What is the Shekhawati Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shekhawati Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹112.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is 8.48 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shekhawati Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is ₹17 and ₹90.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

Shekhawati Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.72%, 3 Years at 66.05%, 1 Year at 83.14%, 6 Month at -29.71%, 3 Month at -34.23% and 1 Month at -0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shekhawati Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shekhawati Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.98 %

