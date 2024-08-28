Board of Directors meeting was held on 5th June, 2024 commenced at 1.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102/1103, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East) Mumbai - 400097 inter alia has considered and approved the following and concluded at 2.30 p.m. :- The Board has reviewed and approved the proposal of Consolidation of Equity Shares in ratio 10:1 i.e. 10 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each consolidate into 1 Equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each, resulting into consolidation of 40,00,00,000 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- each in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company into 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and any other matter incidental thereto. The Board has approved the Record Date 28.08.2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of consolidation of the equity shares of the Company (1 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each into 1 fully paid up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each) for which the company has passed the Special Resolution through 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 02.07.2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024) Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Shekhawati Industries Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Consolidation of the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Equity Shares of the Company as per details given below:- COMPANY NAME CODE Shekhawati Industries Ltd (533301) RECORD DATE 28.08.2024 PURPOSE Consolidation of existing Ten Equity Shares from Re.1/- each to ONE Equity Share of Rs.10/- each. NO DEALINGS FROM 28/08/2024 DR-703/2024-2025 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.08.2024) New ISIN No : INE268L01046 Source : NSDL In continuation to the Exchange Notice no. 20240820-22 dated August 20, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Trading in the Consolidated Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs.10/- each of Shekhawati Industries Ltd (scrip code: 533301) will be resumed w.e.f. 10th September, 2024 (DR-712/2024-2025):- Company Name & Scrip Code Shekhawati Industries Ltd (533301) New ISIN No. INE268L01046 Market Lot 1 (One) Remarks Consolidation of Equity Shares from Re.1/- Fully Paid-Up to Rs.10/- Fully Paid-Up. The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company will be valid for transactions on the Exchange on or after 10th September, 2024 (DR-712/2024-2025). Note: Trading in the Equity Shares of Shekhawati Industries Ltd will be commenced on consolidated Face Value of Rs.10/- each. Trading Members are therefore requested to take abundant precautions while mentioning the rates for the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.09.2024)