iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.4
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

Shekhawati Poly. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.43

-21.1

-13.56

-10.55

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.74

-9.98

-10.37

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

0.03

Working capital

11.72

-14.02

-6.86

-66.29

Other operating items

Operating

-9.26

-44.86

-30.44

-87.17

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.81

0.06

-51.45

Free cash flow

-9.24

-44.05

-30.38

-138.62

Equity raised

-248.36

-197.1

-160.28

-33.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.39

0.71

-0.12

-3.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-242.21

-240.44

-190.79

-175.42

Shekhawati Poly. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.