Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.43
-21.1
-13.56
-10.55
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.74
-9.98
-10.37
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
0.03
Working capital
11.72
-14.02
-6.86
-66.29
Other operating items
Operating
-9.26
-44.86
-30.44
-87.17
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.81
0.06
-51.45
Free cash flow
-9.24
-44.05
-30.38
-138.62
Equity raised
-248.36
-197.1
-160.28
-33.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.39
0.71
-0.12
-3.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-242.21
-240.44
-190.79
-175.42
