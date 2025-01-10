iifl-logo-icon 1
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.47

34.47

34.47

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.2

-181.38

-159.98

-135.56

Net Worth

7.27

-146.91

-125.51

-101.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.84

201.57

202.05

203.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.11

54.66

76.54

102.84

Fixed Assets

2.21

73.56

80.91

94.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.38

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.17

-20.03

-5.38

8.3

Inventories

1.14

1.14

34.14

0.28

Inventory Days

3.56

Sundry Debtors

11.89

19.3

18.58

4.25

Debtor Days

54.07

Other Current Assets

27.14

13.12

11.27

6.9

Sundry Creditors

-15.24

-51.84

-67.5

-1.93

Creditor Days

24.55

Other Current Liabilities

-20.76

-1.75

-1.88

-1.2

Cash

0.35

1.12

1

0.11

Total Assets

8.11

54.65

76.52

102.85

