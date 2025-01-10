Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.47
34.47
34.47
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.2
-181.38
-159.98
-135.56
Net Worth
7.27
-146.91
-125.51
-101.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.84
201.57
202.05
203.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.11
54.66
76.54
102.84
Fixed Assets
2.21
73.56
80.91
94.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.38
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.17
-20.03
-5.38
8.3
Inventories
1.14
1.14
34.14
0.28
Inventory Days
3.56
Sundry Debtors
11.89
19.3
18.58
4.25
Debtor Days
54.07
Other Current Assets
27.14
13.12
11.27
6.9
Sundry Creditors
-15.24
-51.84
-67.5
-1.93
Creditor Days
24.55
Other Current Liabilities
-20.76
-1.75
-1.88
-1.2
Cash
0.35
1.12
1
0.11
Total Assets
8.11
54.65
76.52
102.85
