iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.85
(-1.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:34:36 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.68

162.75

144.25

92.87

yoy growth (%)

-82.37

12.83

55.32

-58.79

Raw materials

-5.22

-135.35

-116.37

-64.2

As % of sales

18.22

83.16

80.67

69.13

Employee costs

-7.14

-9.38

-6.94

-6.98

As % of sales

24.89

5.76

4.81

7.51

Other costs

-19.29

-29.9

-25.87

-21.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.27

18.37

17.93

23.54

Operating profit

-2.98

-11.89

-4.95

-0.17

OPM

-10.4

-7.3

-3.43

-0.19

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.74

-9.98

-10.37

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.19

-0.15

-0.42

Other income

1.33

0.73

1.53

0.41

Profit before tax

-11.43

-21.1

-13.56

-10.55

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

0.03

Tax rate

0

0

0.25

-0.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.43

-21.1

-13.59

-10.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-45.6

Net profit

-11.43

-21.1

-13.59

-56.12

yoy growth (%)

-45.78

55.18

-75.77

-46.24

NPM

-39.87

-12.96

-9.42

-60.42

Shekhawati Poly. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.