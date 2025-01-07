Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.68
162.75
144.25
92.87
yoy growth (%)
-82.37
12.83
55.32
-58.79
Raw materials
-5.22
-135.35
-116.37
-64.2
As % of sales
18.22
83.16
80.67
69.13
Employee costs
-7.14
-9.38
-6.94
-6.98
As % of sales
24.89
5.76
4.81
7.51
Other costs
-19.29
-29.9
-25.87
-21.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.27
18.37
17.93
23.54
Operating profit
-2.98
-11.89
-4.95
-0.17
OPM
-10.4
-7.3
-3.43
-0.19
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.74
-9.98
-10.37
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.19
-0.15
-0.42
Other income
1.33
0.73
1.53
0.41
Profit before tax
-11.43
-21.1
-13.56
-10.55
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
0.03
Tax rate
0
0
0.25
-0.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.43
-21.1
-13.59
-10.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-45.6
Net profit
-11.43
-21.1
-13.59
-56.12
yoy growth (%)
-45.78
55.18
-75.77
-46.24
NPM
-39.87
-12.96
-9.42
-60.42
