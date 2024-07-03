Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Summary

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd was incorporated on November 5, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Pvt Ltd. On April 19, 2010, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd.The Company is a leading manufacturer of Polyester Texturised Yarn & Twisted Yarn. It is engaged in manufacturing of Texturised and Twisted Yarn at their manufacturing facilities located at Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The manufacturing units are backed by facilities of product development, quality control and laboratory to provide quality services to its customers.The company has an established client base and is marketing their products through various dealers and distributors in Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Meerut, Panipat, Delhi, Bhilwara, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon and Calcutta markets.Initially, the company was engaged in the trading of textiles. In the year 1993, the company was taken over by Mukesh Ruia and Mr. Ramniranjan Ruia.During the year 1995-96, the company set up a new unit at Dadra, Silvassa with one Texturising Machine with an installed capacity of 600 TPA. During the year 1996-97, they installed additional Texturising machine and thus the total installed capacity to 1200 TPA.During the year 2005-06, the company modernized the Texturising Machines and increased the installed capacity to 3,000 TPA. Also, they installed 5 TFO machines with the total installed capacity of 900 TPA as a forward integration to twisting. During the year 2007-08, the company set up Unit II for manufacturing Texturised Yarn by installation of 8 Texturising Machines with the total installed capacity of 10,800 TPA. During the year 2009-10, the company completed the construction of Unit III at Silvassa and installed 4 out of 10 Texturising Machines. They are yet to install 6 Texturising Machines in Unit III.In 2012-13, the Company implemented the various expansion projects with in-house expertise by setting up of Unit-1 and installing 2 Texturising & 5 TFO machines. Further the Company has set up Unit-2 by installing 8 Texturising machines. The company has also set up Unit-3 by installation of 30 Texturising machines, 55 Twisting Machines, 50 Knitting Machines till March -2013 and construction of building of 165000/- sq. ft.The Company has been implementing further expansion of 30 texturising, 50 twisting and 100 knitting machines at the existing site of factory Unit No. 3. The company has completed financial closer for this expansion.