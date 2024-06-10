The Board has approved the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM). The Board has approved the appointment of Scrutinizer M/s. GMJ & Associates for 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board has approved the book closure dates of the Register of Members from Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 to Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 for 33rd Annual General Meeting . Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed herewith the Newspaper Advertisement Published for 33rd Annual General Meeting Notice, Dispatch of Annual Report, Book Closure and E-voting Information to be held on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing(VC) / Other Audio Visual Mean (OAVM). Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the outcome and proceedings of 33rd Annual General meeting held on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)