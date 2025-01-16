Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday 16th January 2025 at 3.00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at Express Zone A Wing Unit No. 1102 & 1103 11th Floor Patel Vatika Off Western Express Highway Malad (East) Mumbai - 400 097 to consider the following business: 1. To consider adopt and approve the Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 31st December 2024. 2. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman.

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Shekhawati Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 5th November 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone A Wing Unit No. 1102 & 1103 11th Floor Patel Vatika Off Western Express Highway Malad (East) Mumbai - 400 097 to consider the following business: 1. To consider adopt and approve the Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. With reference regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulation 2015 the Board of Directors meeting was held on Tuesday, 5th November, 2024 commenced at 2.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102/1103, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East) Mumbai - 400097 inter alia has considered and approved the following and concluded at 4.55 p.m.:- The Board has consider and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102 & 1103, 11th Floor, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East), Mumbai - 400 097 and concluded at 1.00 p.m. to consider the following business The Board has approved an Order from Regional Director (North - Western Region), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ahmedabad dated September 12, 2024 received on 23rd September, 2024 vide order reference no. RD (NWR)/Section13/94/2024/SRN AA9859085/2649 approved the shifting of Registered office of the Company from Plot No. 185/1, Naroli Village, Near Kanadi Phatak, Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 396235 to Unit No. 1102/1103, A-wing, 11th Floor, Express Zone, Nr. Patel Vatika, Off. Western Express Highway, Malad East, Mumbai - 400 097 Maharashtra

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SHEKHAWATI POLY-YARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 16th August 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone A Wing Unit No. 1102 & 1103 11th Floor Patel Vatika Off Western Express Highway Malad (East) Mumbai - 400 097 to consider the following business: 1) To fix the Record Date for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of consolidation of the equity shares of the Company (1 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each into 1 fully paid up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each) 2) To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Kindly take the same on recrod The Board has approved the Record Date 28.08.2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of consolidation of the equity shares of the Company (1 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each into 1 fully paid up equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each) for which the company has passed the Special Resolution through 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 02.07.2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

SHEKHAWATI POLY-YARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday 24th July 2024 at 3.00 p.m at Corporate Office Express Zone A Wing Unit No. 1102 & 1103 11th Floor Patel Vatika Off Western Express Highway Malad (East) Mumbai - 400 097 interalia to consider adopt and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. The Board Meeting to be held on 23/07/2024 has been revised to 24/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/07/2024 has been revised to 24/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) With reference to the above subject and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulation 2015 the Board of Directors meeting was held on 24th July, 2024 commenced at 3.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102/1103, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East) Mumbai - 400097 inter alia has considered and approved the following and concluded at 5.25 p.m. :- 1. The Board has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report which are enclosed herewith. 2. The Board has considered and taken note of Name change from Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited to Shekhawati Industries Limited vide New Certificate of Incorporation received from Registrar of Companies dated 23rd July, 202 Kindly take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 17 May 2024

SHEKHAWATI POLY-YARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 5th June 2024 at 1.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone A Wing Unit No. 1102 & 1103 11th Floor Patel Vatika Off Western Express Highway Malad (East) Mumbai - 400 097 to consider the following business: 1. To consider and approve the new name of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the change of object clause of the company. 3. To review and approve the consolidation of face value of the Company. 4. To review and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia Chairman & Managing Director for a further term of 3 years. 5. To review and approve the re-appointment of Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar Independent Director for a further term of 5 years. 6. To consider and approve the Date Time and Venue of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Board of Directors meeting was held on 5th June, 2024 commenced at 1.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102/1103, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East) Mumbai - 400097 inter alia has considered and approved the following and concluded at 2.30 p.m. :- To consider and approve the new name of the Company. 1. The Board has reviewed and approved to change the name of the company from Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Limited to Shekhawati Industries Limited and consequent change of Name Clause 1 of Memorandum of Association of the Company and any other matter incidental thereto. 2. The Board has reviewed and approved to alter the Main object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by inserting the new object clause relating to carry business in the field of Real Estate, Construction activities and any other matter incidental thereto. 3. The Board has reviewed and approved the proposal of Consolidation of Equity Shares in ratio 10:1 i.e. 10 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each consolidate into 1 Equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each, resulting into consolidation of 40,00,00,000 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- each in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company into 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and any other matter incidental thereto. 4. The Board has reviewed and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia, Chairman & Managing Director for a further term of 5 years. 5. The Board has reviewed and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar, Independent Director for a further term of 5 years. 6. The Board has reviewed and approved the Material Related Party Transaction with Vinayak Clothings Private Limited, SKI Buildcon Private Limited and Advance Wood Processors Private Limited. 7. The Board has approved all the above matters from Sr. No. 1 to 6 subject to approval of members in the 33rd Annual General Meeting and concerned authorities, as applicable. 8. The Board has approved the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM). 9. The Board has approved the appointment of Scrutinizer M/s. GMJ & Associates for 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 10. The Board has approved the book closure dates of the Register of Members from Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 to Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 for 33rd Annual General Meeting . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

SHEKHAWATI POLY-YARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 7th May, 2024 at 3.00 p.m at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102 & 1103, 11th Floor, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East), Mumbai - 400 097 to consider the following business: 1. To consider, adopt and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024 -25. 3. To approve the Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the F.Y. 2024 - 25. 4. To deliberate upon any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Please take the above on your records Dear Sir/Madam, Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Board of Directors meeting held on 7th May, 2024 commenced at 3.00 p.m. at Corporate Office of the Company at Express Zone, A Wing, Unit No. 1102/1103, Patel Vatika, Off Western Express Highway, Malad (East) Mumbai - 400097 inter alia has considered and approved Audited Result along with other agenda items and concluded at 4.20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024