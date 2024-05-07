To the Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 33rd Annual Report of the
Company together with the Audited
Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS
The financial highlights of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
are summarized as
follows:
|Particulars
|2023-2024
|2022-2023
|Net Sales /Income from
|Business Operations
|7675.06
|30343.37
|Other Income
|360.61
|26.00
|Total Income
|8035.67
|30369.37
|Less: Expenses
|6067.45
|31565.57
|Total
|1968.22
|(1196.20)
|Less: Interest
|4.47
|6.88
|Profit before Depreciation
|1963.75
|(1203.08)
|Less: Depreciation
|834.74
|915.04
|Profit/Loss after depreciation and Interest
|1129.01
|(2118.12)
|Add : Exceptional Items & Prior Period Exp
|14275.85
|Profit/Loss before Tax
|15404.86
|(2118.12)
|Less: Current Income Tax
|5.86
|—
|Less: Deferred Tax Liability / (Assets)
|—
|—
|Net Profit / Loss after Tax
|15399.00
|(2118.12)
|Other comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|19.40
|(21.94)
|Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the year (After tax)
|15418.40
|(2140.06)
|Dividend (including Interim if any and final )
|—
|—
|Net Profit after dividend and Tax
|15418.40
|(2140.06)
|Amount transferred to General Reserve
|—
|Balance carried to Balance Sheet
|15418.40
|(2140.06)
|Earnings per share (Basic)
|4.47
|(0.62)
|Earnings per Share(Diluted)
|4.47
|(0.62)
2. DIVIDEND:
There is no recommendation of Dividend on the Equity Shares of the company for the
financial year under
review.
3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:
The company has not transferred any amount to the reserves.
4. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS :
During the year under review there is no change in the business of the Company.
5. REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:
Your Directors wish to present the details of Business operations done during the year under review:
a. Performance:
During the year under review, the Company was engaged primarily in its job work
activities. The performance
of the company was improved mainly due to exceptional items which is showing gain on settlements of
Loans under One Time Settlement (OTS) by the Assets Reconstruction Company (ARC).
The Company has earned profit during the year. The profit after tax of 15404.86 lacs
as against a loss
after tax of 2118.12 lacs in the previous year 2022-23. The turnover of the company was decreased from
30369.37 lacs as to 8035.67 lacs as compare to previous year 2022-23.
b. Marketing and Market environment:
Your Company believes that its scale of operations and integration across the textile
chain will, in future,
offer significant advantages in both cost and revenue. Your Company work hard to meet the competition
as well as to enable to maintain long standing business relationship.
c. Future Prospects including constraints affecting due to Government policies:
We expect the textile segments to turn favorable based on the various factors like
macro economy condition
and the Company is taking all necessary steps to take company forward.The company is also exploring
the other opportunities of business in other areas or planning to explore business in Real Estate Sector
and Construction activities.
6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE
COMPANY :
There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of
the Company which
have occurred between end of the financial year and the date of this report.
7. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:
There were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators / courts that
would impact the going
concern status of the Company and its future operations.
8. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 as
stipulated under
Regulation 34(2) and (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 with
Stock Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.
9. conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and
OUTGO:
The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign
exchange Earnings and
outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies
(Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure A" and is attached to this report.
10. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:
Risk management includes identifying all types of risks and its assessment, risk
handling and monitoring and
reporting. The Company has laid down a well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping
and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is being
carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitor the principal risks that can impact its ability to achieve its
strategic objectives. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the
Company. The Company has adopted Risk Management Policy in accordance with the Listing Regulations, 2015.
The Risk Management Policy is available on: weblinkhttp://www.shekhawatiyarn.com/Companypolicies.html.
11. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:
Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules, the Board
has constituted Corporate
Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. The member of the Committee are Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia, Mr.
Shweta Manoj Mundra and Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar. The Board of Directors, based on the recommendations
of the Committee, formulated a CSR Policy. The CSR is not applicable to the company in view of earlier
losses. The detailed CSR Policy is hosted on companys website weblinkhttp://www.shekhawatiyarn.com/
Companypolicies.html.
Annual report on CSR as required under Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility
Policy) Rules 2014 is
furnished in "Annexure B" and forms part of this report.
12. disclosure under the sexual harassement of woman at workplace (prevention,
prohibition and REDRESSAL) act, 2013:
The Company has been employing woman employees in various cadres within its office and
factory premises.
The Company has in place a policy against Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual
Harassment of woman at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint
Committee is set up to redress any complaints received and are monitored by woman line supervisors. All
employees are covered under this policy. There was no complaint received from any employee during the
financial year 2023-24 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for redressal.
13. VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES
The Company has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report
genuine concerns. The
vigil mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of person who use vigil mechanism
and also provide direct access to Chairman of the Audit Committee and Managing Director of the Company in
appropriate and exceptional cases.
In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013,
a Vigil Mechanism for
directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has
been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.shekhawatiyarn.com.
14. particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made under section 186 of the
companies act, 2013:
During the year under review the company has granted Loan under Section 186 of the
Companies Act, 2013.
The details of loan is mentioned in Note No. 44 of this Annual Report.
15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:
The Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties made pursuant to
Section 188 is
furnished in "Annexure C" and is attached to this report. All related party transactions that were entered into
during the year under report were on an arms length basis and in ordinary course of business and were in
compliance with applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.
The policy on the materiality of the Related Party Transactions and also on dealing
with the Related Party
Transactions as approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors is available on the weblinkhttp://
www.shekhawatiyarn.com/Companypolicies.html.
16. AUDITORS REPORTS:
The Notes on Accounts and observation of the Auditor in the Reports on the accounts of
the company are self
explanatory and does not call for any further clarifications.
17. companys policy relating to directors appointment, payment of remuneration and
DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:
The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial
remuneration, including
criteria for determining Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other
related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in "Annexure D"
and is attached to this report.
18. extract of annual return:
Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, Draft Annual Return
in form MGT-7 as on
March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.shekhawatiyarn.com.
19. subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies:
The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.
20. DEPOSITS:
The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.
21. MEETINGS OF THE DIRECTORS:
The Board met 6 (Six) times during the financial year, the details of which are given
in the Corporate Governance
Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the
periods prescribed by the companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulation, 2015 entered into with the stock exchanges.
22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the
Board hereby submit its
responsibility statement that:-
a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, applicable accounting standards have been
followed with
explanation for any material departures; if any
b) The directors had selected accounting policies and applied them consistently and
made judgments and
estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;
c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting
records for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other
irregularities;
d) The annual accounts are prepared on a going concern basis;
e) Internal financial controls laid have been followed by the company and that such
internal financial controls
are adequate and are operating effectively and;
f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of
all applicable laws
and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
23. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:
During the year under review, following Directors were appointed/re-appointed and
resigned in the Company.
Appointment/Re-appointment:
1) As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Ravi Sanjay
Jogi (DIN:06646110)
Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being
eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
2) As per the provision of Section 196, 197 & 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 Mukesh
Ramniranjan Ruia
(DIN : 00372083), Executive Director is re-appointed for the another term of 5 years as a Chairman &
Managing Director
3) In compliance of Regulations 17(1A) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 as amended
("Listing
Regulations") Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar has appointed on 30th September, 2019 for 5 years. His terms is
expiring in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and re-appointment of him for another term of 5 years as
he has attained the age of 75 years.
The Company has received a notice under section 160 of the companies act, 2013 as
amended thereof
from a member of a company proposing the candidature of Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar (DIN No. 03605830)
for the office of Director of the Company. As Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar has cressed the age of 75 years his
re-appointment can only be made by members approval at this Annual General Meeting by way of Special
Resolution to fulfill the conditions of his appointment in compliance of Regulation to fulfill the conditions of
his appointment in compliance of Regulation 17(1A) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended.
Attention of the member is invited to the relevant item in the Notice of the 33rd
Annual General Meeting and
explanatory statement thereto.
Resignations:
There was no resignation of the Director during the year under review.
Appointment / Resignations of the Key Managerial Personnel:
There was no appointment/resignation of the Key Managerial Personnel during the year
under review.
Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Act, the KMPs of your company for financial year 2023-24 were
Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia, CMD, Mr. Ravi Sanjay Jogi, WTD, Mr. Suresh Chandra Gattani, CFO and
Mrs. Meena Agal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Evaluation:
Pursuant to section 134 and 174 of the Act, and Regulation 17 and 19 of SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual
Directors, Board, its committees including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such
as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgement thereby safeguarding the interests
of the Company. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried
out by the Independent Directors. The board also carried out annual performance evaluation of the working of
its Committees. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.
Familiarization Programme:
The Company have conducted presentation during the financial year to familiarize
Independent Directors
with the Company, their roles, responsibilities in the Company, performance update of the Company, global
business environment, technology and the risk management system of the Company. Further, the Directors
are encouraged to attend the training programmes being organized by various regulators/bodies/Institution on
above matters and freedom to interact with the management of the Company.
24. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:
The company has received necessary declaration from all Independent Directors under
section 149(7) of the
Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) and
(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 16 of Listing Regulations.
25. statement on integrity, expertise, and experience of independent directors:
The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Director regarding their
Integrity, Expertise
and Experience.
26. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE :
The Audit Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2024:
|Sr. No. Name of the Member
|Designation
|1 Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
|Chairman
|2 Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia
|Member
|3 Mr. Shweta Mundra
|Member
The above composition of the Audit Committee consists of Independent Directors viz.,
Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
and Mrs. Shweta Mundra who form the majority. More details on the Committee are given in the Corporate
Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.
The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the
genuine concerns
expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards
against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided
direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees
and the Company. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy is explained in the Corporate Governance Report
and is also displayed on the website of the Company.
27. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE :
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2024.
|Sr. No. Name of the Member
|Designation
|1 Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
|Chairman
|2 Mrs. Sudha Agarwal
|Member
|3 Mr. Shweta Mundra
|Member
The above composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee consists of
Independent Directors viz.,
Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar, Mrs. Shweta Mundra and Mrs. Sudha Agarwal. More details on the Committee are
given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.
28. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE :
The Stakeholder Relationship Committee consists of the following members as on March 31, 2024.
|Sr. No. Name of the Member
|Designation
|1 Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
|Chairman
|2 Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia
|Member
|3 Mr. Shweta Mundra
|Member
The above composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee consists of Independent
Directors viz.,
Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar and Mrs. Shweta Mundra form Majority of the Committee. More details on the
Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.
29. DETAILS OF FRAUD AS PER AUDITOR REPORT
During the year under review, neither the statutory Auditor nor the secretarial auditor
has reported to the audit
committee, under section 143(2) of the companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the
Company by its officers or employee, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board Report.
30. AUDITORS
STATUTORY AUDITORS
M/s. Ajay Shobha & Co. Chartered Accountants is the Statutory Auditor of the
company appointed in 29th
Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2025.
M/s. Ajay Shobha & co. Chartered Accountants have under Sections 139 and 141 of the
Act and Rules framed
thereunder confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditor of the Company and
furnished a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.
COST AUDITORS:
As per the requirements of Section 148 of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Record
and Audit) Rules,
2014, the Audit of Cost Account related to Textile product is being carried out every year. The Board of
Directors have, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. N. Ritesh & Associates,
Cost Accountants, Mumbai (Membership No. M/26963) to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the
F.Y. 2024-2025 on a remuneration to be fixed between the Board and Cost Auditor. As required under the Act,
necessary resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s. N. Ritesh & Associates
is included as Item Number 5 of the Notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting.
The Cost Audit Report, for the year ended March 31, 2023 was filed with the Central
Government within
prescribed time.
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS :
M/s. GMJ & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed to conduct
the Secretarial Audit
of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013
and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report as
"Annexure E" to the Board Report.
The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse
remark except Delay
in submission of related party disclosure to the exchange pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (LODR)
Regulations, 2015.
INTERNAL AUDITORS:
M/s. Sunil Kudwa & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 123657W) were
appointed as Internal
Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-2024.
Their appointment as an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 has been
approved in the meeting of
the Board of Directors held on May 7, 2024.
31. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:
The Board has adopted system of internal control to ensuring the orderly and efficient
conduct of its business,
including adherence to the Companys Policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection
of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of
reliable financial disclosures. The Company is in the process of strengthening its Internal Financial Control
System considering present financial situation, and other recent developments.
32. HUMAN CAPITAL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
Your company had 141 employees as on March 31, 2024.
The statement containing the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12)
of the Companies
Act, 2013 read along with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial
Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company as no employees were in receipt
in remuneration
above the limits specified in Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial
Personnel) Rules, 2014.
The details required as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with
Rule 5(1) of the
Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as
"Annexure F" and forms part of the report.
33. SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGES THEREIN:
a. BUY BACK OF SECURITIES:
The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.
b. SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS:
The company has not issued equity shares with differential voting rights during the year under review.
c. SWEAT EQUITY:
The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.
d. BONUS SHARES:
No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.
e. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN:
The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.
34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:
Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements as per the
Regulation 27(2) of
SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A separate report on Corporate
Governance along with a Certificate of Compliance from the Secretarial Auditors forms a part of this report.
35. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING:
The Company is in compliance with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the
Institute of Company
Secretaries of India.
36. LISTING:
The equity shares continue to be listed on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock
Exchange of India Limited
(NSE). The Company has paid the annual listing fee for the Financial Year 2024-25 to BSE and NSE.
37. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:
The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and
Independent Directors
to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management.
As of March 31, 2024 the Board had 6 members, 2 of whom are executive directors, 4 are
Non-Executive
Independent Director. The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the
criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as
required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on our website, at
www.shekkhawatiyarn.com. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the Nomination and
Remuneration Policy of the Company.
38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers/lenders, business
associates, consultants,
and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during
the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and
confidence reposed on your Company.
|FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS For SHEKHAWATI POLY-YARN LIMITED
|Sd/-
|Sd/-
|Mukesh Ruia
|Ravi Jogi
|Date : May 7, 2024
|Chairman & Managing Director
|Whole - Time Director
|Place : Mumbai
|(DIN : 00372083)
|(DIN : 06646110)
