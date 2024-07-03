SectorTextiles
Open₹4.85
Prev. Close₹4.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹4.85
Day's Low₹4.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-109.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.99
47.99
47.99
47.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-546.52
-506.47
-466.54
-459.37
Net Worth
-498.53
-458.48
-418.55
-411.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
121.22
149.34
183.5
215.34
yoy growth (%)
-18.83
-18.61
-14.78
-8.18
Raw materials
-66.14
-78.36
-112.08
-136.89
As % of sales
54.56
52.47
61.08
63.57
Employee costs
-40.67
-54.17
-61.39
-66.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-52.99
-52.42
-42.31
-80.21
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.39
-2.09
-3.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.33
-3.11
-20.58
-41.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.83
-18.61
-14.78
-8.18
Op profit growth
79.97
-85.21
-54.14
164.89
EBIT growth
47.34
-78.88
-56.86
210.94
Net profit growth
1.08
-33.14
-2.22
329.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sivabalan Paul Pandian
Independent Director
Chong Tae Baek
Independent Director
Elizabeth Ravi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anup Vishwakarma
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Dong Ju Kim
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by E-Land Apparel Ltd
Summary
E-Land Apparel Limited was formerly incorporated as Bombay Fine Fabrics Private Limited on March 31, 1997. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Mudra Textiles Private Limited w.e.f. October 10, 2001. On December 1, 2005 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mudra Lifestyle Limited w.e.f. December 2, 2005 and again from Mudra Lifestyle Limited to E-Land Apparel Limited effective on 2nd February, 2015. Mudra Group was promoted the company. In October 2004, The company was consolidate business of the Group, East Coast Polytex, a Partnership Firm in the Group engaged in the business of weaving and two other Partnership Firms viz Mudra Exports (India) and Mudra Impex engaged in the business of Garmenting were taken over by MLL. Further w.e.f April 01, 2005 Picanova Fabrics Private Limited, Mudra Synthetics Private Limited and Venus Processors Private Limited were amalgamated with MLL.The company has engaged in fabric weaving, processing and making garments. The brand MUDRA has built a strong goodwill for itself in the domestic market and commands a premium. The company has gradually moving towards garment manufacturing mainly in the designer shirts and ladys wear segments.At present The company have 177 automatic looms producing approximately 10.62 million meters of woven fabric per annum and 700 sewing machines with production capacity of 3.15 million garments per annum. The company is having manufacturing
Read More
The E-Land Apparel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd is ₹23.28 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of E-Land Apparel Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 23 Sep ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E-Land Apparel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E-Land Apparel Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Sep ‘19
E-Land Apparel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.16%, 3 Years at -44.77%, 1 Year at -21.67%, 6 Month at -9.62%, 3 Month at -19.66% and 1 Month at 4.44%.
