Summary

E-Land Apparel Limited was formerly incorporated as Bombay Fine Fabrics Private Limited on March 31, 1997. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Mudra Textiles Private Limited w.e.f. October 10, 2001. On December 1, 2005 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mudra Lifestyle Limited w.e.f. December 2, 2005 and again from Mudra Lifestyle Limited to E-Land Apparel Limited effective on 2nd February, 2015. Mudra Group was promoted the company. In October 2004, The company was consolidate business of the Group, East Coast Polytex, a Partnership Firm in the Group engaged in the business of weaving and two other Partnership Firms viz Mudra Exports (India) and Mudra Impex engaged in the business of Garmenting were taken over by MLL. Further w.e.f April 01, 2005 Picanova Fabrics Private Limited, Mudra Synthetics Private Limited and Venus Processors Private Limited were amalgamated with MLL.The company has engaged in fabric weaving, processing and making garments. The brand MUDRA has built a strong goodwill for itself in the domestic market and commands a premium. The company has gradually moving towards garment manufacturing mainly in the designer shirts and ladys wear segments.At present The company have 177 automatic looms producing approximately 10.62 million meters of woven fabric per annum and 700 sewing machines with production capacity of 3.15 million garments per annum. The company is having manufacturing

