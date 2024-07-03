iifl-logo-icon 1
E-Land Apparel Ltd Share Price

4.85
(-1.02%)
Sep 23, 2019|03:14:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.85
  • Day's High4.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.9
  • Day's Low4.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-109.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

E-Land Apparel Ltd KEY RATIOS

E-Land Apparel Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

E-Land Apparel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

E-Land Apparel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.84%

Foreign: 65.84%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.23%

Institutions: 1.23%

Non-Institutions: 32.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

E-Land Apparel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.99

47.99

47.99

47.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-546.52

-506.47

-466.54

-459.37

Net Worth

-498.53

-458.48

-418.55

-411.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

121.22

149.34

183.5

215.34

yoy growth (%)

-18.83

-18.61

-14.78

-8.18

Raw materials

-66.14

-78.36

-112.08

-136.89

As % of sales

54.56

52.47

61.08

63.57

Employee costs

-40.67

-54.17

-61.39

-66.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-52.99

-52.42

-42.31

-80.21

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.39

-2.09

-3.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.33

-3.11

-20.58

-41.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.83

-18.61

-14.78

-8.18

Op profit growth

79.97

-85.21

-54.14

164.89

EBIT growth

47.34

-78.88

-56.86

210.94

Net profit growth

1.08

-33.14

-2.22

329.59

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

E-Land Apparel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT E-Land Apparel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sivabalan Paul Pandian

Independent Director

Chong Tae Baek

Independent Director

Elizabeth Ravi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anup Vishwakarma

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Dong Ju Kim

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by E-Land Apparel Ltd

Summary

E-Land Apparel Limited was formerly incorporated as Bombay Fine Fabrics Private Limited on March 31, 1997. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Mudra Textiles Private Limited w.e.f. October 10, 2001. On December 1, 2005 the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mudra Lifestyle Limited w.e.f. December 2, 2005 and again from Mudra Lifestyle Limited to E-Land Apparel Limited effective on 2nd February, 2015. Mudra Group was promoted the company. In October 2004, The company was consolidate business of the Group, East Coast Polytex, a Partnership Firm in the Group engaged in the business of weaving and two other Partnership Firms viz Mudra Exports (India) and Mudra Impex engaged in the business of Garmenting were taken over by MLL. Further w.e.f April 01, 2005 Picanova Fabrics Private Limited, Mudra Synthetics Private Limited and Venus Processors Private Limited were amalgamated with MLL.The company has engaged in fabric weaving, processing and making garments. The brand MUDRA has built a strong goodwill for itself in the domestic market and commands a premium. The company has gradually moving towards garment manufacturing mainly in the designer shirts and ladys wear segments.At present The company have 177 automatic looms producing approximately 10.62 million meters of woven fabric per annum and 700 sewing machines with production capacity of 3.15 million garments per annum. The company is having manufacturing
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the E-Land Apparel Ltd share price today?

The E-Land Apparel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E-Land Apparel Ltd is ₹23.28 Cr. as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of E-Land Apparel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of E-Land Apparel Ltd is 0 and -0.12 as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of E-Land Apparel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E-Land Apparel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E-Land Apparel Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Sep ‘19

What is the CAGR of E-Land Apparel Ltd?

E-Land Apparel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.16%, 3 Years at -44.77%, 1 Year at -21.67%, 6 Month at -9.62%, 3 Month at -19.66% and 1 Month at 4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of E-Land Apparel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of E-Land Apparel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

