E-Land Apparel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-52.99
-52.42
-42.31
-80.21
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.39
-2.09
-3.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.33
-3.11
-20.58
-41.13
Other operating items
Operating
-64.51
-59.92
-64.98
-125
Capital expenditure
-0.13
11.25
0.18
-28.63
Free cash flow
-64.64
-48.67
-64.79
-153.63
Equity raised
-812.94
-636.86
-350.32
-299.61
Investing
0.23
-0.1
-0.14
0.29
Financing
113.82
63.99
68.83
387.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-763.53
-621.65
-346.43
-65.18
