E-Land Apparel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.85
(-1.02%)
Sep 23, 2019|03:14:23 PM

E-Land Apparel FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-52.99

-52.42

-42.31

-80.21

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.39

-2.09

-3.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.33

-3.11

-20.58

-41.13

Other operating items

Operating

-64.51

-59.92

-64.98

-125

Capital expenditure

-0.13

11.25

0.18

-28.63

Free cash flow

-64.64

-48.67

-64.79

-153.63

Equity raised

-812.94

-636.86

-350.32

-299.61

Investing

0.23

-0.1

-0.14

0.29

Financing

113.82

63.99

68.83

387.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-763.53

-621.65

-346.43

-65.18

