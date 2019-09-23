iifl-logo-icon 1
E-Land Apparel Ltd Balance Sheet

4.85
(-1.02%)
Sep 23, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.99

47.99

47.99

47.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-546.52

-506.47

-466.54

-459.37

Net Worth

-498.53

-458.48

-418.55

-411.38

Minority Interest

Debt

63.05

49.54

49.73

59.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-435.48

-408.94

-368.82

-351.54

Fixed Assets

97.9

85.02

88.73

68.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.12

0.15

0.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-550.51

-505.92

-465.54

-427.02

Inventories

19.13

17.29

23.01

16.32

Inventory Days

49.13

Sundry Debtors

25.4

23.06

19.8

18.25

Debtor Days

54.95

Other Current Assets

17.91

17.58

21.3

11.54

Sundry Creditors

-28.87

-31.08

-10.74

-10.24

Creditor Days

30.83

Other Current Liabilities

-584.08

-532.77

-518.91

-462.89

Cash

17.14

11.84

7.85

6.69

Total Assets

-435.46

-408.94

-368.81

-351.53

