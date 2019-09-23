E-Land Apparel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.99
47.99
47.99
47.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-546.52
-506.47
-466.54
-459.37
Net Worth
-498.53
-458.48
-418.55
-411.38
Minority Interest
Debt
63.05
49.54
49.73
59.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-435.48
-408.94
-368.82
-351.54
Fixed Assets
97.9
85.02
88.73
68.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.12
0.15
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-550.51
-505.92
-465.54
-427.02
Inventories
19.13
17.29
23.01
16.32
Inventory Days
49.13
Sundry Debtors
25.4
23.06
19.8
18.25
Debtor Days
54.95
Other Current Assets
17.91
17.58
21.3
11.54
Sundry Creditors
-28.87
-31.08
-10.74
-10.24
Creditor Days
30.83
Other Current Liabilities
-584.08
-532.77
-518.91
-462.89
Cash
17.14
11.84
7.85
6.69
Total Assets
-435.46
-408.94
-368.81
-351.53
