|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
121.22
149.34
183.5
215.34
yoy growth (%)
-18.83
-18.61
-14.78
-8.18
Raw materials
-66.14
-78.36
-112.08
-136.89
As % of sales
54.56
52.47
61.08
63.57
Employee costs
-40.67
-54.17
-61.39
-66.48
As % of sales
33.55
36.27
33.45
30.87
Other costs
-19.69
-19.75
-29.91
-55.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.24
13.22
16.3
25.69
Operating profit
-5.29
-2.94
-19.88
-43.37
OPM
-4.36
-1.96
-10.83
-20.14
Depreciation
-4.18
-4.39
-2.09
-3.66
Interest expense
-46.8
-48.22
-22.41
-34.07
Other income
3.28
3.12
2.08
0.9
Profit before tax
-52.99
-52.42
-42.31
-80.21
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.99
-52.42
-42.31
-80.21
Exceptional items
0
0
-36.11
0
Net profit
-52.99
-52.42
-78.42
-80.21
yoy growth (%)
1.08
-33.14
-2.22
329.59
NPM
-43.72
-35.1
-42.73
-37.24
