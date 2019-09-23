iifl-logo-icon 1
E-Land Apparel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.85
(-1.02%)
Sep 23, 2019|03:14:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

121.22

149.34

183.5

215.34

yoy growth (%)

-18.83

-18.61

-14.78

-8.18

Raw materials

-66.14

-78.36

-112.08

-136.89

As % of sales

54.56

52.47

61.08

63.57

Employee costs

-40.67

-54.17

-61.39

-66.48

As % of sales

33.55

36.27

33.45

30.87

Other costs

-19.69

-19.75

-29.91

-55.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.24

13.22

16.3

25.69

Operating profit

-5.29

-2.94

-19.88

-43.37

OPM

-4.36

-1.96

-10.83

-20.14

Depreciation

-4.18

-4.39

-2.09

-3.66

Interest expense

-46.8

-48.22

-22.41

-34.07

Other income

3.28

3.12

2.08

0.9

Profit before tax

-52.99

-52.42

-42.31

-80.21

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.99

-52.42

-42.31

-80.21

Exceptional items

0

0

-36.11

0

Net profit

-52.99

-52.42

-78.42

-80.21

yoy growth (%)

1.08

-33.14

-2.22

329.59

NPM

-43.72

-35.1

-42.73

-37.24

