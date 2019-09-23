TO THE MEMBERS OF E-LAND APPAREL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of E-LAND APPAREL LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Sl.No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue Recognition Our Audit procedure included the following: Refer note no. 2.2(i) of financial statements with respect to the accounting policies followed by the Company for recognizing revenue. 1. Assessed the appropriateness and consistency of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies as per Ind AS 115 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” (“Ind AS 115”). The Company derives its revenue from delivery of garments and its related products to its customer from India and outside India, in accordance with commercial terms agreed. The revenue is recognised at a point in time when control of the goods has transferred to the customer 2. Obtained an understanding and assessed the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of controls over recognition and measurement of revenue in accordance with customer contracts, including timing of revenue recognition. Determination of point in time includes assessment of timing of transfer of significant risk and rewards of ownership, establishing the present right to receive payment for the products, delivery specifications including incoterms, timing of transfer of legal title of the asset and determination of the point of acceptance of goods by customer. 3. Performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year and verifying with the underlying documents like sales invoices/contracts, Purchase Orders, E-way Bill, Bill of lading for export sales and delivery challan for domestic sales. Revenue is identified as an area of significant risk and at the year-end management has to exercise significant judgement for recognition of revenue as per Ind AS 115. Accordingly, Revenue Recognition is identified as a Key Audit Matter. 4. Performed verification of the sales using documents, which include purchase orders from customers, invoice and proof of deliveries (bill of lading for export sales and delivery challan for domestic sales). 5. Performed the cut-off testing of the revenue recorded in the appropriate period and traced the sales with Shipping bill, Bill of lading and other logistic documents to confirm the appropriateness of recognition of revenue for that period in the books of accounts. 6. Obtained management representation that revenue has been recorded as per the requirements of Ind AS 115. 7. Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements in relation to revenue recognised as per relevant accounting standards.

2 Use of Going Concern Assumption Our Audit procedure included the following: Refer note no.35 of financial statements with respect to use of going concern assumption. 1. Confirmed that the holding company has historically provided financial support to the Company during periods of need. The Company has incurred losses during the current year and in earlier years. Its net worth is eroded as at that March 31, 2024. These may create a doubt regarding the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in view of the financial support from the holding company and the managements plan to generate cash flows through operations, which would enable the Company to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due. We considered this to be a key audit matter because managements assessment is largely dependent on the support obtained from its Holding Company. 2. Verified the support letter obtained by the Company from its holding company, which indicates the holding companys commitment to take necessary actions to address any liquidity shortfalls that may arise, ensuring the Companys ability to meet its financial obligations for a period of 12 months from the balance sheet date. 3. Obtained a written representation from management confirming their assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, supported by the holding companys commitment. Based on the procedures performed, we determined that managements assessment of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as at 31st March 2024 Refer Note 34 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software systems for maintaining of its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares for the period for which audit trail feature was operating.

As per Rule 3(1) of the Companies Accounts (Rules), 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Chaitanya Komanduri K

Partner

(Membership No.228661)

UDIN: 24228661BKEZLG3137

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Bangalore

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of E-LAND APPAREL LIMITED of even date)

i) a) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment:

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital facility from bank on the basis of security of current assets, however the sanctioned working capital facility is within the limit of Rs. 5 crore.

The Company does not have such sanctioned limits from any financial institution. Accordingly, the provision of clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, the provision of clause (iii) (a) to (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the explanation given to us, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or not given any loans to party covered under under section185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi) As per information, explanation and confirmation by the management, there are no prescribed cost records under sub-section (1) of the section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vii) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.

b) The dues of duty of goods and services tax, duty of excise, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, professional tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates to Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Compounding fee Commissioner of Income Tax TDS FY 2017-18 83.75

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender from whom the loan is borrowed during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of financial statements, the Company is not having any subsidiary or Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on the examination of financial statements, the Company is not having any subsidiary or Joint venture or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during year.

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, no report under 143(12) of the Act in form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, has been filed with the Central Government.

c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanation given by the management to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence a Certificate of Registration (CoR) is not required as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current and previous financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Chaitanya Komanduri K

Partner

(Membership No.228661)

UDIN: 24228661BKEZLG3137

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Bangalore

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of E-LAND APPAREL LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of E-LAND APPAREL LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Singhi & Co.

Chartered Accountants,

(Firms Registration No. 302049E)

Chaitanya Komanduri K

Partner

(Membership No.228661)

UDIN: 24228661BKEZLG3137

Date: 30-05-2024

Place: Bangalore