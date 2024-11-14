|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Shin Hee Gu as an Additional (Executive) Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 1. Considered and approved Audited financial results along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 2. Appointment of M/s DSM & Associates, PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 3. Appointment of M/s MK Bagrecha & Associates, CA as an Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 Read less.. Appointment of M/s. DSM &Associates, PCS as Secretarial Auditor and M/s MK Bagrecha & Associates as Internal Auditor for the financial year ended 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|The Board in its meeting held on 27th March 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Guydeuk Yeon as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 27th March 2024, for a term of five years, subject to approval of members at ensuing General Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of E-Land Apparel Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 inter-alia to review consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Results - Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2024 to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
