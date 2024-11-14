Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Shin Hee Gu as an Additional (Executive) Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 1. Considered and approved Audited financial results along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 2. Appointment of M/s DSM & Associates, PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 3. Appointment of M/s MK Bagrecha & Associates, CA as an Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 Read less.. Appointment of M/s. DSM &Associates, PCS as Secretarial Auditor and M/s MK Bagrecha & Associates as Internal Auditor for the financial year ended 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

The Board in its meeting held on 27th March 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Guydeuk Yeon as an Additional Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 27th March 2024, for a term of five years, subject to approval of members at ensuing General Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024