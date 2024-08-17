iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sintex Industries Ltd Share Price

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sintex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.3

Prev. Close

2.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.14

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

137.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sintex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sintex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sintex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:03 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 95.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sintex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,757.14

1,757.14

59.92

59.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

759.38

776.67

-4,458.97

1,814.48

Net Worth

2,516.52

2,533.81

-4,399.05

1,874.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,689.15

1,634.92

2,035.76

1,430.45

yoy growth (%)

3.31

-19.68

42.31

56.34

Raw materials

-1,115.45

-1,182.97

-1,271.98

-891.24

As % of sales

66.03

72.35

62.48

62.3

Employee costs

-134.4

-157.5

-146.8

-95.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-875.33

-1,334.67

171.72

131.2

Depreciation

-281.75

-284.4

-142.16

-132.22

Tax paid

0.15

84.69

-35.74

-3.72

Working capital

-443.04

-1,337.18

-226.55

-491.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.31

-19.68

42.31

56.34

Op profit growth

-143.58

-211.59

11.65

30.85

EBIT growth

-86.43

-312.78

26.05

5.55

Net profit growth

4.14

-1,019.23

6.66

-76.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

3,059.7

1,695.71

1,701.19

3,256.95

2,872.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,059.7

1,695.71

1,701.19

3,256.95

2,872.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

109.35

61.06

40.11

119.31

148.91

View Annually Results

Sintex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sintex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh T Mehta

Chairman & Independent Directo

A Siddharth

Non Executive Director

ASOKAN ARUMUGAM

Non Executive Director

Savithri Parekh

Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj

Non Executive Director

Ajay Sardana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sintex Industries Ltd

Summary

Sintex Industries Ltd is one of the leading providers of plastics and niche textile-related products in India. The company is organized into two business segments namely, textile and plastics. In the textile division, the company manufactures high-value, yarn-dyed structured fabrics, corduroy and items relating to home textiles. In the plastic division , the company manufactures the following: storage solutions for water, oil and fuel; prefabricated structures, monolithic structures, industrial custom moulded products, consumer custom moulded products and interiors products.The company is having eight manufacturing facilities located at Kalol, Kolkata, Daman, Bangalore, Nagpur, Baddi, Salem and Bhachau in India. The company is headquartered in Kalol in Gujarat with 13 branch offices across India. They are having a strong presence in the European, American, African, and Asian markets including countries like France, Germany and USA.Sintex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as The Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. They established composite textile mill in Kalol, Gujarat with the objective manufacturing textile goods. In the year 1975, they established the plastic division and named it as Sinter Plast Containers Division. The products manufactured in Plastics division are large size containers of capacities ranging from 60 litres to 1000 litres and 5000 litres for chemical industry.In the year 1980, the company established Chemicals Division for the manufacture of organic i
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.