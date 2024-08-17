SectorTextiles
Open₹2.3
Prev. Close₹2.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.14
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)137.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,757.14
1,757.14
59.92
59.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
759.38
776.67
-4,458.97
1,814.48
Net Worth
2,516.52
2,533.81
-4,399.05
1,874.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,689.15
1,634.92
2,035.76
1,430.45
yoy growth (%)
3.31
-19.68
42.31
56.34
Raw materials
-1,115.45
-1,182.97
-1,271.98
-891.24
As % of sales
66.03
72.35
62.48
62.3
Employee costs
-134.4
-157.5
-146.8
-95.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-875.33
-1,334.67
171.72
131.2
Depreciation
-281.75
-284.4
-142.16
-132.22
Tax paid
0.15
84.69
-35.74
-3.72
Working capital
-443.04
-1,337.18
-226.55
-491.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.31
-19.68
42.31
56.34
Op profit growth
-143.58
-211.59
11.65
30.85
EBIT growth
-86.43
-312.78
26.05
5.55
Net profit growth
4.14
-1,019.23
6.66
-76.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
3,059.7
1,695.71
1,701.19
3,256.95
2,872.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,059.7
1,695.71
1,701.19
3,256.95
2,872.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
109.35
61.06
40.11
119.31
148.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh T Mehta
Chairman & Independent Directo
A Siddharth
Non Executive Director
ASOKAN ARUMUGAM
Non Executive Director
Savithri Parekh
Independent Director
Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj
Non Executive Director
Ajay Sardana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sintex Industries Ltd
Summary
Sintex Industries Ltd is one of the leading providers of plastics and niche textile-related products in India. The company is organized into two business segments namely, textile and plastics. In the textile division, the company manufactures high-value, yarn-dyed structured fabrics, corduroy and items relating to home textiles. In the plastic division , the company manufactures the following: storage solutions for water, oil and fuel; prefabricated structures, monolithic structures, industrial custom moulded products, consumer custom moulded products and interiors products.The company is having eight manufacturing facilities located at Kalol, Kolkata, Daman, Bangalore, Nagpur, Baddi, Salem and Bhachau in India. The company is headquartered in Kalol in Gujarat with 13 branch offices across India. They are having a strong presence in the European, American, African, and Asian markets including countries like France, Germany and USA.Sintex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as The Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. They established composite textile mill in Kalol, Gujarat with the objective manufacturing textile goods. In the year 1975, they established the plastic division and named it as Sinter Plast Containers Division. The products manufactured in Plastics division are large size containers of capacities ranging from 60 litres to 1000 litres and 5000 litres for chemical industry.In the year 1980, the company established Chemicals Division for the manufacture of organic i
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.