Summary

Sintex Industries Ltd is one of the leading providers of plastics and niche textile-related products in India. The company is organized into two business segments namely, textile and plastics. In the textile division, the company manufactures high-value, yarn-dyed structured fabrics, corduroy and items relating to home textiles. In the plastic division , the company manufactures the following: storage solutions for water, oil and fuel; prefabricated structures, monolithic structures, industrial custom moulded products, consumer custom moulded products and interiors products.The company is having eight manufacturing facilities located at Kalol, Kolkata, Daman, Bangalore, Nagpur, Baddi, Salem and Bhachau in India. The company is headquartered in Kalol in Gujarat with 13 branch offices across India. They are having a strong presence in the European, American, African, and Asian markets including countries like France, Germany and USA.Sintex Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as The Bharat Vijay Mills Ltd. They established composite textile mill in Kalol, Gujarat with the objective manufacturing textile goods. In the year 1975, they established the plastic division and named it as Sinter Plast Containers Division. The products manufactured in Plastics division are large size containers of capacities ranging from 60 litres to 1000 litres and 5000 litres for chemical industry.In the year 1980, the company established Chemicals Division for the manufacture of organic i

