Sintex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.3
(-2.13%)
Feb 10, 2023|03:40:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,689.15

1,634.92

2,035.76

1,430.45

yoy growth (%)

3.31

-19.68

42.31

56.34

Raw materials

-1,115.45

-1,182.97

-1,271.98

-891.24

As % of sales

66.03

72.35

62.48

62.3

Employee costs

-134.4

-157.5

-146.8

-95.92

As % of sales

7.95

9.63

7.21

6.7

Other costs

-292.97

-630.2

-316.12

-173.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.34

38.54

15.52

12.15

Operating profit

146.33

-335.75

300.86

269.46

OPM

8.66

-20.53

14.77

18.83

Depreciation

-281.75

-284.4

-142.16

-132.22

Interest expense

-794.92

-742.03

-106.79

-89.75

Other income

55.01

27.51

119.81

83.71

Profit before tax

-875.33

-1,334.67

171.72

131.2

Taxes

0.15

84.69

-35.74

-3.72

Tax rate

-0.01

-6.34

-20.81

-2.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-875.18

-1,249.98

135.98

127.48

Exceptional items

-426.64

0

0

0

Net profit

-1,301.82

-1,249.98

135.98

127.48

yoy growth (%)

4.14

-1,019.23

6.66

-76.81

NPM

-77.06

-76.45

6.67

8.91

