Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,689.15
1,634.92
2,035.76
1,430.45
yoy growth (%)
3.31
-19.68
42.31
56.34
Raw materials
-1,115.45
-1,182.97
-1,271.98
-891.24
As % of sales
66.03
72.35
62.48
62.3
Employee costs
-134.4
-157.5
-146.8
-95.92
As % of sales
7.95
9.63
7.21
6.7
Other costs
-292.97
-630.2
-316.12
-173.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.34
38.54
15.52
12.15
Operating profit
146.33
-335.75
300.86
269.46
OPM
8.66
-20.53
14.77
18.83
Depreciation
-281.75
-284.4
-142.16
-132.22
Interest expense
-794.92
-742.03
-106.79
-89.75
Other income
55.01
27.51
119.81
83.71
Profit before tax
-875.33
-1,334.67
171.72
131.2
Taxes
0.15
84.69
-35.74
-3.72
Tax rate
-0.01
-6.34
-20.81
-2.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-875.18
-1,249.98
135.98
127.48
Exceptional items
-426.64
0
0
0
Net profit
-1,301.82
-1,249.98
135.98
127.48
yoy growth (%)
4.14
-1,019.23
6.66
-76.81
NPM
-77.06
-76.45
6.67
8.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.